National Coalition Of 100 Black Women Chattanooga Chapter Hosts Annual Mardi Gras Ball

The Chattanooga Chapter of the National Coalition of 100 Black Women will host their annual Mardi Gras Ball on Saturday, March 4th at the Chattanooga Convention Center at 6:45 p.m.

The Mardi Gras Ball is one of the annual signature fundraisers for NCBW as they continue providing academic scholarships to female high school seniors in our city, as well as other community-driven initiatives.

“We are very excited about this year’s Ball”, said Vickie Kellum, NCBW’s Fundraising Chair. “We are expecting this event to sellout as we will have live entertainment and music provided by Entice Entertainment Band, a delicious buffet dinner and a night full of dancing, New Orleans style.”

Tickets for the Mardi Gras Ball are $100 and can be purchased from any NCBW member, at Chic Hair Salon on Brainerd Road, or on Eventbrite.

The mission of the National Coalition of 100 Black Women, Inc. is to advocate on behalf of Black women and girls to promote leadership development and gender equity in the areas of health, education, and economic empowerment.