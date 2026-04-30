New Chattanooga Market At The Foundries District Kicks Off Thursday, May 7th

The organizers of Chattanooga Market have announced a new weekly pop-up farmers and artists market series.

Situated inside the new Creature Comforts Beer Garden, the Chattanooga Market at the Foundries District is adjacent to Chattanooga Lookouts’ new stadium at South Broad Street.

The new Market will be held Thursdays, 4pm-8pm.

Organizers expect about a dozen weekly vendors representing local artists, food artisans and a feature food truck.

The first Thursday for the Chattanooga Market Foundries District will be May 7th.

Creature Comfort and Market organizers are expecting a great turnout of neighbors from the area who want to enjoy great craft brews, live music, shopping with local artisans and the first feature food truck: Wei To Go Chinese Food Truck.

There is ample free parking with free admission to visit the beer garden area.