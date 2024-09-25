New Halloween Walk-Thru Light Show Coming To The Chattanooga Choo Choo

NoogaLights is thrilled to introduce its brand-new Halloween walk-thru light show at the Chattanooga Choo Choo, a spooky and enchanting experience for all ages.

This event will run from October 1st through November 3rd, followed by a Christmas-themed light show from mid-November to the end of December.

Additionally, NoogaLights will once again bring back the beloved drive-thru holiday light show in Soddy-Daisy, TN.

Debuting this year, the historic Chattanooga Choo Choo will transform its gardens into a mesmerizing Halloween-themed walk-thru light show. From October 1st to November 3rd, immerse yourself in synchronized music, spooky lighting, and thematic displays that bring the spirit of Halloween to life.

The fun continues later in the season with the Choo Chooʼs Christmas-themed walk-thru light show, starting November 15th and running until December 31st. This festive event will feature dazzling lights, music, and holiday cheer in the iconic setting of the Choo Choo.

NoogaLights is thrilled to have support from the Choo Choo this holiday season to bring the Chattanooga community a dazzling spectacle of lights and festivities.

Tara Viland, Property and Events Manager for the Chattanooga Choo Choo, expressed their excitement for the partnership as well: “The Chattanooga Choo Choo is thrilled to see the vision of NoogaLights shine this season. This locally owned experience is a perfect addition to our historic venue, offering something special for both locals and tourists alike. We look forward to growing with NoogaLights and welcoming everyone to enjoy this unique and festive event.”

Soddy-Daisy Holiday Drive-Thru Light Show

Alongside the Choo Choo events, NoogaLights is bringing back its popular holiday drive-thru light show in Soddy-Daisy, TN. This updated drive-thru experience features custom displays synchronized to the music of the season.

Running weekends starting November 22nd and nightly from December 13th through December 29th, visitors can enjoy this family-friendly event from the comfort of their own vehicles,

Soddy-Daisy Christmas Drive-Thru Tickets: universe.com/noogalightsinsoddydaisy

For more event information, visit NoogaLights.com