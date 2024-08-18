NoogaLights Announces Special Summer Savings For Holiday Events

NoogaLights is excited to announce a brand new holiday lighting event at the Chattanooga Choo Choo and the return of its annual holiday lighting event in Soddy Daisy with a special Summer Savings ticket promotion.

For a limited time, tickets are available for up to 50% off.

NoogaLights at the Choo Choo

Debuting this year, the Choo Choo in Chattanooga will host a Halloween-themed walk-thru light show from October 1st to November 3rd, followed by a Christmas-themed light show from November 15th to December 31st. Enjoy synchronized music and themed lighting as you walk through the beautiful courtyard of the iconic Chattanooga Choo Choo.

NoogaLights at the Chattanooga Choo Choo Courtyard, 1400 Market Street, Chattanooga, TN 37402

Event Dates:

Halloween Walk-Thru: October 1 - November 3

Christmas Walk-Thru: November 15 - December 31 Hours:

Sunday - Thursday: 6 PM - 10 PM

Friday & Saturday: 6 PM - 11 PM

Ticket Pricing:

Special Promotion: During the Summer Savings early bird promotion, tickets are available for just $10 per adult and $7.50 per child (ages 3-12), with open admission dates for weekday or weekend—our best pricing of the year! This pricing is only available through August 31st, 2024.

Weekend Admission (Friday & Saturday):

General Admission Adult: $20 per person

General Admission Child (ages 3-12): $12.50 per person

Children 3 and under: Free

Weekday Admission (Sunday - Thursday):

General Admission Adult: $15 per person

General Admission Child (ages 3-12): $10 per person

Children 3 and under: Free

Summer Savings Early Bird Promotion (Valid for Weekday or Weekend, Halloween or Christmas):

Special Offer: $10 per adult + fees and taxes, $7.50 per child + fees and taxes, available for purchase now through August 31st

Christmas Walk-Thru Tickets: https://www.universe.com/noogalightsatthechoochoo-christmas

Halloween Walk-Thru Tickets: https://www.universe.com/noogalightsatthechoochoo-halloween

Soddy-Daisy Holiday Drive-Thru Light Show

Experience the magic of the holidays with NoogaLights in Soddy-Daisy with our newly updated, state-of-the-art lighting drive-thru light show, featuring custom displays synchronized to the music of the season. This event runs weekends starting November 22nd and nightly from December 13th through December 29th, and admission is per vehicle!

Dates: November 22-24, November 29 - December 1, December 6-8, December 13-29

Hours: 6 PM - 10 PM

Pricing: $20 + tax per vehicle

Summer Saving Early Bird, Special Offer: $12 + fees and taxes per vehicle (regularly $20 per vehicle)

Location: 11650 Dayton Pike, Soddy-Daisy

Tickets: https://www.universe.com/noogalightsinsoddydaisy

Summer Savings Offer

Take advantage of the early bird discount to receive up to 50% off for any of our three 2024 events by August 31st in preparation for the holiday season! Donʼt miss this chance to experience the enchantment of NoogaLightsʼ spectacular holiday events at our mostly heavily reduced rate of the year!

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit NoogaLights and follow us on social media for updates.