NoogaLights Holiday Drive-Thru Experience Returns To Soddy-Daisy

NoogaLights is thrilled to announce the return of its annual Holiday Drive-Thru Light Show in Soddy-Daisy this weekend.

Starting November 22, families and friends are invited to experience the magic of the season from the comfort of their vehicles, surrounded by dazzling lights synchronized to holiday music.

Featuring custom-designed lighting displays and state-of-the-art audio synchronization through FM radio, NoogaLightsʼ Drive-Thru Show has become a beloved holiday tradition in the Chattanooga area.

Visitors will enjoy a breathtaking spectacle of lights in the scenic setting of the Soddy-Daisy Bird Sanctuary, with displays perfectly timed to classic and contemporary holiday tunes.

The NoogaLights Drive-Thru offers a captivating journey through unique, one-of-a-kind light displays choreographed to music played through your car radio. As visitors drive through, theyʼll encounter an enchanting mix of holiday scenes and joyful installations, with each section bringing new colors, patterns, and holiday cheer.

The team at NoogaLights is so excited to bring their holiday drive-thru show back to the community. They have worked tirelessly all year to create an experience that truly captures the magic of the season, and they cannot wait to share it with everyone.

Open Fri, Sat, and Sun: November 22 through December 8

Open Nightly: December 13 through December 29

Hours: 6 PM - 10 PM

Pricing: $20 + tax per vehicle

Location: 11650 Dayton Pike, Soddy-Daisy, TN

Tickets: https://www.universe.com/noogalightsinsoddydaisy

A locally-owned business operating throughout the Southeastern United States, NoogaLights is renowned for its innovative, custom lighting designs and commitment to bringing holiday cheer to life through world-class installations.

To learn more about NoogaLights and its holiday events, visit NoogaLights.com.

Celebrate the holidays with NoogaLights at the Soddy-Daisy Drive-Thru and make this season unforgettable.