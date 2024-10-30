Over 400 Softball Teams To Descend On Chattanooga This Weekend

Connect Sports Events, based in Chattanooga, will host the largest fall fastpitch softball tournament in the country this weekend, called the Scenic City Fall Showcase.

The event will run Friday, November 1st through Sunday, November 3rd and will include the Scenic City Fall All Star games on that Friday. This event also includes the Top 25, invite only division, which is held in Dalton, Georgia for the weekend.

The upcoming tournament will be spread throughout Cleveland, Ooltewah, Chattanooga, East Ridge, and into Dalton, Georgia.

In 2023, over 16,000 people descended on the Chattanooga region to play select softball in front of 400+ college softball coaches. Chattanooga has so many major metro areas and colleges within a 7 hour drive, that the location of this event attracts many College Coaches to attend, recruit, and enjoy all that the city has to offer.

“Softball is a proven sport that drives tourism! Teams love our city and we love that they enjoy it when they are not on the field. The Scenic City Fall Showcase this weekend will generate an overall estimated economic impact exceeding $6 million.”, says Tim Morgan, Chief Sports Officer of Chattanooga Sports.

Connect Sports’ Executive Director, Jill Crawford Higdon says, “For many of these players and college coaches, Scenic City is their pinnacle event, both in the fall and the summer. They fly and drive to our city for the softball, but they come back each year for Chattanooga and our surrounding towns’ incredible hospitality. I’m so proud of what we have built in the city that I call home.”

High school-aged girls fastpitch softball teams from 33 states primarily come to the scenic city to be recruited by college coaches, but also to compete against some of the top teams in the United States. This fall, some of the teams are traveling from Texas, Washington, Pennsylvania, and even two teams from Ontario, Canada.

The Chattanooga region is the perfect host with the numerous high-quality softball complexes and its reputation as one of the nation’s top outdoor tourism destinations.

Greta Hayes, Director of Recreation at Chattanooga Parks and Outdoors says, “Our ability to maximize the use of our championship facilities and drive the economic return through this sport is due to our unique collaboration with multiple community partners. Everyone always looks forward to annually hosting the Scenic City Fall Showcase!”

Shawnna Skiles, the City of East Ridge’s Parks and Recreation Director stated, “The City of East Ridge Parks and Recreation Department is excited to host the Scenic City Fall Showcase again at Camp Jordan this fall. Each year, this showcase brings in some of the top girls’ softball teams from around the area. Meeting these families each year, while working in the park, makes the event even more special to us at East Ridge. Connect Sports is one of the largest organizations in the world that is focused on growing the game of softball and we, at East Ridge Parks and Recreation, are glad to call them a great partner within the softball community.”