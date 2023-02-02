Partnership’s RISE Event To Spotlight Author And Special Victim’s Detective Kevin McNeil

Local nonprofit Partnership for Families, Children and Adults hosts author and retired special victim’s detective Kevin McNeil at RISE 2023 presented by Unum on March 9 at The Westin Chattanooga.

“With event proceeds benefiting Partnership’s community programs and services, RISE 2023 highlights our tangible community impact, hosts an engaging speaker and honors the distinguished advocates whose dedication has empowered our greater Chattanooga community,” said Sharon Love, Partnership’s director of philanthropy and communications.

Previously serving as a special victim’s detective for 12 years, McNeil is an accomplished author, nonprofit CEO, empowerment coach and advocate for survivors of abuse. Guests of RISE 2023 will enjoy McNeil’s moving personal story and unique message crafted from his tenure in law enforcement and extensive research on trauma and healing.

Local members of the Sexual Assault Response Team will be honored at RISE 2023 with Partnership’s Distinguished Community Advocate Award for their commitment to empowering survivors and promoting justice. Members include the Hamilton County District Attorney’s Office, Chattanooga Police Department, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, UTC Police Department, and Children’s Advocacy Center among other law enforcement and community leaders.

“It will be a night to celebrate the nearly 8,000 lives Partnership directly impacts in the greater Chattanooga area,” said Partnership CEO Kevin Hyde. “We are thankful for Unum, our presenting sponsor, and the many corporate, community, law enforcement and government leaders who make RISE the starting point for positive change in our region; it is a testament to the deep care we share for our neighbors in need, as well as the ways in which we work together to create a stronger, safer community.”

Along with presenting sponsor Unum are trust sponsors First Horizon Foundation and Linda Brock Homes, whose sponsorships directly support Partnership’s mission and programs.

The event will focus on Partnership’s five integrated areas of service, which include programs such as a domestic violence shelter, foster youth support and housing, elderly home care program and deaf services.

The main event program will also include a full-course dinner prior to McNeil’s message and award ceremony. Guests can choose to attend a pre-event VIP reception featuring a book signing from Kevin McNeil, a complimentary cocktail and musical entertainment from local artist In The Company of Wolves.

The public is welcome and encouraged to attend RISE 2023, and sponsorship opportunities are still available. To learn more or register, visit PartnershipFCA.com/RISE or call 423-697-3827.

Tickets for the main event program and dinner, beginning at 6:30 p.m., are $75. Tickets that include the pre-event VIP reception, beginning at 5:30 p.m., are $150. A reserved table for 8 guests at the main event program is $1,000. $1,500 reserves a table for 8 guests at the main program and provides access to the pre-event VIP reception.