Scenic City Rally To Benefit Partnership's CORE Local Membership Network

Crown’s Scenic City Rally highlights scenic routes, teamwork and community spirit in a Time-Speed-Distance (TSD) rally to support Partnership for Families, Children and Adults on Sunday, November 23rd.

The event is open to the public and competing pairs will consist of a driver and navigator. The rally team’s navigator will follow a set of written route instructions to direct their teammate to hidden checkpoints as close to “on-time” as possible.

The course guides teams through some of the area’s stunning views, including Signal Mountain and Mowbray Mountain.

Duos will be scored by route accuracy and adherence to speed limits and laws through the designated course. Timing and scoring are handled automatically through the Richta Competitor App.

Thanks to a generous donation by the app owner, the Richta Competitor App will be free for Crown’s Rally teams.

“The local Crown dealerships are excited to come together to support the work of Partnership for Families, Children and Adults,” said Keith Aviles, General Manager of Crown Subaru. “Rally teams, mark your calendar for a fun day of adventure and supporting a great cause. We can’t wait to see everyone there.”

Crown’s Scenic City Rally marks the first event Partnership’s CORE will host. The new membership network launched in October to connect individuals aged mid-20s through 40s who are passionate about giving back through service, support and community connection.

“We’re ready to roll in Crown’s Scenic City Rally to support Partnership’s work of providing safety, stability and hope for our most vulnerable neighbors,” said Josiah Abney, CORE liaison and Development Manager for Partnership. “Crown’s sponsorship marks the start of our events, and we are thankful to them for their generous contribution.”

Entry is $40 per team, and sign-ups are open here. Virtual training sessions will be held on November 13th and 14th at 6:00 p.m. and November 15th at 3:00 p.m. Participants will learn how the rally works, how to use the Richta app and ask any questions.

Join Crown’s Scenic City Rally starting line with your street-legal vehicle and get ready to stay the course and work together to navigate the scenic route for a great cause. Crown Subaru, Crown Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Chattanooga and Crown Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Cleveland, are fueling hope together.