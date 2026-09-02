Party At Point Park Raises Funds While Celebrating Chattanooga's Military Parks

Now in their 18th year, and as a way to celebrate the six distinct places that make up the Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park, the National Park Partners are hosting their staple celebratory fundraiser entitled National Treasures: Party at Point Park, set for this Thursday, September 3rd, at Point Park located on Lookout Mountain.

With their ticket, folks can expect fantastic live music from The New Dismembered Tennesseans as well as a tasty buffet of Southern comfort food, including plant-based options, as well as a rare, once-a-year opportunity to have photos taken at Umbrella Rock, incredible sunset views, children’s activities, gate prizes, refreshments, and more.

There will also be free parking on the streets near the park for the evening, with overflow parking set up at the Lookout Mountain Presbyterian Church.

The fundraiser and party is designed not only to raise funds for crucial initiatives, restoration projects, and education programs that are designed to protect and promote the cultural and historic resources of Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park, but it also serves as a time to celebrate history and foster community by connecting folks outdoors in an outdoor city.

While it has been going strong for 18 years, it is only in its 15th year at Point Park, as the event initially started on a Tennessee River Barge before moving to the Coker Museum for a few years, then finally settling at Point Park.

While Point Park is where the party is held, it celebrates six specific places that make up the Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park: Chickamauga Battlefield, Lookout Mountain Battlefield, Missionary Ridge, Signal Point, Orchard Knob, and the Moccasin Bend National Archeological District.

These locations hold major historical significance for remembering and preserving the battles fought there, the reconciliations made, and the places that now bring communities together and foster a sense of unity.

In speaking with the National Park Partners Executive Director, Tricia King Mims, about the impact that the National Treasures: Party at Point Park has had on funds raised for various programs and initiatives, she discussed in more detail where the funds at the party go.

“We have so many exciting initiatives right now. We are undertaking the restoration of Brown’s Ferry Tavern, the oldest standing building in Hamilton County, built by Cherokee businessman John Brown, who operated Brown’s Ferry from Moccasin Bend across the Tennessee River to Lookout Valley. We are entering our fifth school year of the Open Outdoors for Kids program, bringing the park into the schools with interactive and engaging lesson plans and then bringing the kids into the park to connect their learning to the landscape.”

Point Park itself carries such a crucial part of the history of the Civil War, too, with it being the place where the 1863 siege of Chattanooga occurred, in which Union troops ultimately fought their way up the mountain in the famous “Battle Above the Clouds,” forcing Confederate forces to retreat.

When asked about the history of Point Park, why community support matters so much, and how the National Park Partners balance celebration with honoring the events that took place here and what they represent, Mims mentioned the symbolism of the only monument in Point Park, how grateful they are to the community, with the Park representing a spirit of unity.

“The New York Peace Monument is the only monument in Point Park. At the top, an unnamed US Army soldier and an unnamed Confederate Army soldier are depicted shaking hands. This spirit of reconciliation and unity is the essence of Point Park, and we can’t think of a better place to gather to respect the past, invest in the present, and preserve for the future.

We are incredibly grateful when the community gives back to the park that gives so much to our lives. The legacy of preserving the landscapes and stories that shaped our city began generations ago and will continue for generations to come.”

In speaking about what she hopes people walk away from the Party at Point Park feeling, Mims mentioned that they hope to recreate the essence of the unifying Blue and Gray BBQ of 1889, and provide people a place where they unite in a common purpose for a better future.

“We hope to recreate the feeling of the Blue and Gray BBQ of 1889, where all were welcome and united in the common purpose of preserving history while striving for a better future. That is the legacy of Chattanooga’s National Park, and we all have a role to play in honoring the belief that the park belongs to everyone and everyone belongs in the park.”

National Treasures: Party at Point Park