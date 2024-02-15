Party Like It’s 1995 At The Creative Discovery Museum’s "AmuseUm" Adults-Only Fundraiser

The Creative Discovery Museum invites you to journey back in time and relive the magic of the 90s at AmuseUm ’24: 1995 (CDM’s Version), the Museum’s annual adults-only fundraiser.

Celebrating CDM’s inception year, the event promises to immerse attendees in the sights, sounds, and flavors that defined the iconic decade.

On March 2 from 7-10 p.m., guests will have the opportunity to indulge in a fusion of entertainment, activities, and exciting surprises, all while enjoying food and drinks that pay homage to the magic of the 90s.

From grunge to boy bands, Central Perk to Jurassic Park, AmuseUm ’24 will capture the very essence of the year CDM first opened its doors.

“We are thrilled to invite our community to journey back in time with us and experience the nostalgia of the 90s,” said Brianna Daignault, Director of Membership, Events, and Database Operations at CDM. “AmuseUm ’24 promises to be an unforgettable evening filled with fun, laughter, and a celebration of CDM’s rich history.”

Highlights of the event include:

VIP Experience: VIP tickets holders will enjoy early access to the event at 6 p.m., an exclusive VIP bar serving specialty cocktails throughout the evening, and a 90s throwback swag bag.

Roller Skaters: Before entering the doors to CDM, guests will be greeted by 90s-themed roller skaters on the plaza, setting the stage for an evening of retro fun.

Throwback Jams with First Verse Productions: Our favorite DJ will be spinning all the throwback jams for guests to dance the night away.

Karaoke: Guests can showcase their vocal talents in the upstairs theater, belting out their favorite hits from the decade.

Caricature Artist: For $35, couples can have a black ink portrait drawn during the event by Hartsy Fartsy Caricatures, providing a timeless keepsake from the evening.

Attendees are encouraged to embrace the theme by donning their favorite 90s attire. From denim and flannel to neon colors, preppy plaid to grunge glam, this is an opportunity to bring back those favorite staples from the 90s wardrobe or try something new.

Tickets for AmuseUm ’24: 1995 (CDM’s Version) are $125 for General Admission and $175 for VIP and are available for purchase at cdmfun.org/amuseum. Ticket purchase includes access to the event, heavy hors d’oeuvres, open bar, activities, and play in the Museum exhibits.

They are grateful to the community sponsors and partners, including presenting sponsor First Horizon Foundation, for their generous support of this fundraiser. All proceeds from the event support CDM’s mission to inspire all children to explore, innovate, create, and play, making our community the best place for a child to grow up.