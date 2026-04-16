WTCI PBS Brings “Be My Neighbor Day” Event To The Bessie Smith Cultural Center

This Saturday, April 18, WTCI PBS is taking its annual “Be My Neighbor Day” celebration on the road to the Bessie Smith Cultural Center.

From 10 am to 2 pm, local families are invited to join this free, community-focused event designed to ignite imaginations and celebrate the values of kindness and togetherness.

WTCI PBS is excited to bring this signature event to a new neighborhood, offering children the chance to meet their favorite PBS KIDS friends in person: Daniel Tiger, Lyla from Lyla in the Loop, and Carl the Collector.

“Our friends at the Bessie Smith Cultural Center are showing our community what it means to be a great neighbor. We're excited to celebrate 'Be My Neighbor Day' in the heart of downtown Chattanooga," said Bob Culkeen, President and CEO of WTCI PBS.

Families will enjoy music, art, face painting, a petting zoo, and a touch-a-truck station, alongside activities from community organizations. Scouting America, Soddy-Daisy Community Library, Hamilton County Health Department, Art 120, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Chattanooga, The City of Chattanooga, and Signal Centers / Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library are just a few of the community partners families can expect.

“We are so happy to share in this celebration with our community and to partner with WTCI PBS to bring this event to life,” said Paula Wilkes, President of the Bessie Smith Cultural Center. “Families will have an opportunity to explore our museum and learn more about the rich African American history of our community”.

For more information and event updates, visit wtcitv.org/neighbor or follow WTCI PBS on Facebook and Instagram.