Plenty Of Fall Fun (For All Ages) Happening At The Creative Discovery Museum

Fall has arrived in Chattanooga, and with it comes a season full of spooky, silly, and spectacular fun at the Creative Discovery Museum.

Throughout October, families and adults alike can discover thrills, chills, and plenty of hands-on activities to celebrate Halloween.

Monster Bash – A Family Favorite Returns!

Kick off the Halloween season with two unforgettable nights of family-friendly fun at Monster Bash, happening Friday, October 10, and Saturday, October 11, from 6–8 p.m. at Creative Discovery Museum.

Back by popular demand, this highly anticipated annual celebration invites families to dress in their favorite kid-friendly costumes, enjoy festive crafts, meet special guests, and explore just the right amount of spooky fun. From playful pumpkins to creepy critters, Monster Bash is the perfect way to create lasting memories together.

Guests can enjoy:

Character Meet & Greets with Magic Lamp Entertainment: Spider-Man on Friday, Alice in Wonderland on Saturday

Ghost Scavenger Hunt through the exhibits

Creepy Crawly Creatures with live animals from the Tennessee Aquarium

DIY Picture Frames to take home

Halloween Bingo and Paper Bat Launch into the “night” sky

Pumpkin Toss and Monster Putt Putt

Bounce House on the CDM Plaza

Bonfire Fun with s’mores and apple cider

Tickets are available now at cdmfun.org. Don’t miss one of Chattanooga’s favorite family Halloween traditions!

Drink and Discover: Mad Science – An Adults-Only Halloween Experience

The fun doesn’t stop with families—grown-ups get their turn at the spooky science lab during Drink and Discover: Mad Science, on Friday, October 24 from 7–10 p.m.

For one night only, Creative Discovery Museum will transform into a mad scientist’s playground. 21+ guests are invited to explore twisted experiments, sip themed cocktails, and test their wits with monstrous challenges.

Whether you’re building your own “Franken Toy” creation or doing the monster mash on the dance floor, you’ll uncover all the eerie mysteries waiting inside the Museum.

Highlights include:

Franken Toys – Stitch together your own creepy creation

Edible Slime – A sweet, slimy science experiment you can taste

Test Tube Bar – Cocktails with a spooky twist

Classic Monster Trivia – Compete for the coveted Frankenstein Trophy

Costumes are highly encouraged, and tickets can be purchased at cdmfun.org.