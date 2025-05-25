Plougmand Strike Secures Third Consecutive Victory For CFC

Chattanooga FC ensured it finished unbeaten throughout the month of May in MLS NEXT Pro action with a 1-0 victory over New England Revolution II at Finley Stadium on Saturday evening.

Striker Peter Plougmand scored his fourth goal of the season in the 11th minute as he latched onto the end of a brilliantly-placed low cross sent in by Tate Robertson. Plougmand's finish ultimately proved to be the decider in the 423.

Eldin Jakupović was called upon on multiple occasions, but CFC's keeper stood up to each challenge and made six saves overall on the night.

Most notably, Darwin Ortiz made his first professional start and became the youngest Chattanooga FC player to start in a MLS NEXT Pro regular season match (19 years, 2 months and 21 days). The Honduran created multiple chances from the right wing, including two significant chances on goal.

Midway through the second half, Milo Garvanian made a crucial headed clearance following a Jakupović save and the Boys in Blue were ultimately able to secure another three points in the league.

Head Coach Chris Nugent's side extends its lead at the top of the Eastern Conference and remains top of the overall league standings.

"We always look at the bigger picture and the process of what wins us games on both sides of the field," said Nugent in his post-match press conference. "We stick to our process and we're realistic that sometimes you do a lot of good things and don't get the results and sometimes you don't do a lot of positive things and you find results. We try and focus on who we are and where we're going."

The team's next league challenge will be away to Orlando on June 1st before a return to Finley Stadium on Saturday, June 7th against Inter Miami CF II. CFC Women will look to continue winning ways with a return to Finley Stadium on Friday, May 30th with an intriguing clash against Georgia Impact on tap in WPSL action.