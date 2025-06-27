Pops On The River Returns July 3 With Fireworks, Music, Family Fun

The City of Chattanooga is thrilled to announce the return of Pops on the River on Monday, July 3, 2025, at Coolidge Park.

This cherished summer celebration brings the community together for an evening filled with live performances, family activities, and a spectacular fireworks finale in a beautiful setting.

The event is free and open to the public.

This year’s entertainment will feature Chattanooga Soul, an electrifying ensemble of local musicians beginning at 6pm, followed by a performance from the Chattanooga Symphony & Opera (CSO) at 7:20pm.

Families can also enjoy a Kids Zone, providing fun and interactive activities for children of all ages throughout the evening, along with food trucks, fun vendors and more

To close out the night, a fireworks display will light up the skies over the Tennessee River beginning at 9:45 p.m., offering a dazzling finale to a memorable evening.

A free shuttle service will run from 4:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. between Coolidge Park and the Unum parking lot on Lookout Street, generously provided by the Chattanooga Lookouts and Unum.