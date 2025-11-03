Prepare Yourselves... Something Wylde And Wonderful Is Coming

Get ready to step into the shadows and let your curiosity guide you as Art 120’s Wylde Christmas Market brings a night of enchantment and eerie delight beneath the winter moon.

On Saturday, November 8th, from 6:00pm to 10:00pm, the peculiar charm of Patten Square on Georgia Avenue (just north of MLK Blvd) will transform into a hauntingly festive wonderland inspired by old-world European winter festivals.

Wander through stalls of curious crafts, strange delights, and seasonal mischief, where local makers and artists bring their most unusual wares to life. Enjoy live music, European street eats, and some interestingly peculiar pastimes as the night unfolds.

The evening reaches its peak with the spellbinding Wild Hunt procession—a breathtaking parade of creatures and characters conjured from the frostbitten depths of winter folklore. They're on the prowl, seeking out the naughty and the nice.

Think you have the spirit to run with the Wild Hunt Krewe? There’s a place waiting for you.

They are calling on bold souls, wild hearts, and theatrical minds to become part of this living legend. Think: antlers, cloaks, fog, firelight, and frost.

After the main procession? Let’s just say the mischief won’t stop there...

Dress warm, bring your sense of wonder, and don’t come alone… you never know what (or who) you’ll find at the Wylde Christmas Market.

Learn more at art120.org/darkmarket