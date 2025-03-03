Preserve Chattanooga Marks Their 50th Anniversary With Several Events

Preserve Chattanooga, the city’s only historic preservation organization, has been protecting the city’s extraordinary architectural heritage through preservation, education, and advocacy for 50 years.

From its founding as Landmarks Chattanooga in 1975, and known for many years as Cornerstones, Preserve Chattanooga continues a 50-year legacy of historic preservation leadership.

In celebration of its 50th anniversary,, Preserve Chattanooga offers many opportunities for the public to learn more about the power of preservation and to engage in its initiatives. The community can look forward to:

A new preservation plan for Chattanooga and Hamilton County. Thanks to generous contributions from the Lyndhurst Foundation, this will be a comprehensive update to the 48-year-old plan first developed in 1977.

A new home office for Preserve Chattanooga. After several years at the historic Terminal Station, the organization is relocating to an expanded office in one of the city’s most iconic historic buildings.

The debut of a new grant program. Historic Sign Grant opportunities will be announced in March and will help fund new or missing historical markers and plaques.

Expanded workshops and lectures. Topics include researching your old house, sustainability, limestone wall repair, and historic window care.

A series of “Meet and Greets” in historic neighborhoods. These special gatherings in private homes are designed to connect the organization with residents to discuss key issues.

An Evening with Donovan Rypkema. In partnership with the University of Tennessee Chattanooga, Preserve Chattanooga will bring the PlaceEconomics Principal and CEO to Chattanooga on September 25. No firm in America has undertaken more studies on the economic impact of historic preservation than PlaceEconomics.

There’s more in store. Watch for a new historic building drawing contest, a “Preservation with Kids” event, architectural walking tours, and new community partnerships to bring preservation to the forefront in 2025!

“Chattanooga has a rich architectural heritage,” according to Preserve Chattanooga Executive Director Todd Morgan. “The challenge for a growing city is how to protect this heritage while growing in a way that complements well-established design traditions. Chattanooga is fortunate to have a dedicated historic preservation nonprofit active for half a century.”

To learn more about the 50th-anniversary events, visit www.preservechattanooga.com/50-years.