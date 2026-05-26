Produce, Arts, And Open Mic: Karaoke Returns To The Chattanooga Market

Back by popular demand, the Market Karaoke themed day at the Chattanooga Market has become a popular day for folks who want to take their turn on the Sunday Funday Stage.

Vendors, patrons, kids…they all come to belt out their favorite song for the large audience on this special Sunday.

Emceed again by “Big Mike” of First Verse Productions, there will be a catalog of hundreds of family friendly songs to choose from.

Performers wanting to grab the mic can come to the back stage area and submit their top three song choices from 12pm-3pm.

It’s just about peak produce time at Chattanooga Market and fresh cut flowers continue to arrive by the truckload. Peaches made an appearance, with more coming in weeks to follow. Tomato varieties are in abundance along with peppers and other in season produce.

There are more fun events on the horizon for June, too:

Know Before You Go: