Rabbit Valley Farmers Market Hosts "Wine & Art In Ringgold" On Saturday

The Rabbit Valley Farmers Market is thrilled to announce the return of its highly anticipated Wine & Art in Ringgold event, taking place on Saturday, April 26 from 5 PM to 8 PM at 96 Depot Street in Ringgold, GA.

This free, family-friendly event will showcase stunning works from artists affiliated with the Hart Gallery of Chattanooga, as well as a variety of talented local artists.

Guests will enjoy delicious food from Taco Theory, a vibrant performance by The Liquorsmith, and a cash wine bar to sip and savor throughout the evening.

“We believe art is a vital part of any thriving community, and Rabbit Valley is excited to once again bring this event to the area, creating space for local artists,” said Samantha Leslie, Executive Director of Rabbit Valley Farmers Market.

Wine & Art in Ringgold marks the opening celebration of the 2025 market season and offers an inviting space for residents and visitors alike to connect with creativity, culture, and community.

Don’t miss an evening of art, music, food, and fun—right in the heart of historic downtown Ringgold. For more information, visit Rabbit Valley Farmers Market on Facebook or contact the market directly

This special event is sponsored by Clay Kissner Paving, whose support helps make experiences like this possible for the Ringgold area.