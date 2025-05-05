Red Bank Announces 2nd Saturday Market Schedule For 2025

Beginning Saturday, May 10th, the City of Red Bank will be kicking off their monthly 2nd Saturday Morning Market.

The Red Bank 2nd Saturday Market is a local event held every second Saturday from May 10th through November 8th. The event takes place from 10 AM to 1 PM on Unaka Street, right next to Kids Corner in Red Bank.

This market will feature a variety of vendors offering fresh meat, produce, flowers, and crafts. Attendees will also find local artists, and local guests like the Red Bank Fire Department to keep you informed about the community.

Dates for the Red Bank 2nd Saturday Market are:

May 10, 2025

June 14, 2025

July 12, 2025

August 9, 2025

September 13, 2025

October 11, 2025

November 8, 2025

If you are a vendor and would like to apply, the fee is $25 for all seven Saturdays.

They will not be accepting "information" vendors or vendors selling store bought products/items.

To apply, go to: https://redbanktn.portal.iworq.net/REDBANK/new-permit/600/4743.