Red Bank Celebrates March With Music, Movement, And Community Giving

This March, the Red Bank community is invited to get active, connect with neighbors, and give back through a month full of fun and meaningful events for all ages, especially active older adults.

March is full of opportunities to move, learn, celebrate, and give back—join us in making it a month to remember in Red Bank.

Community Fun for Everyone at Traffic Garden Jamz – Bring the whole family and friends to the Traffic Garden Jamz on Saturday, March 7th from 11:00 until 1:00 PM at 4839 Dayton Boulevard.

Enjoy live music provided by the Randy Kiles Band and White Oak Bicycle Co-Op bicycles will provide bikes and helmets to borrow for young riders.

Come hungry—Cheese My Everything Food Truck will be onsite serving up delicious bites. It’s the perfect way to kick off spring with music, food, and outdoor fun.

March Food Drive (All Month Long) – Throughout the month of March, Red Bank City Hall located at 3105 Dayton Boulevard, will serve as a drop-off location for donations benefiting the Chattanooga Area Food Bank. In 2025 alone, the Food Bank provided groceries for 17.7 million meals across the region. Most requested items include:

Peanut butter & jelly

Canned proteins

Canned soup, corn & beans

Pasta & rice

Cereal & oatmeal

Every donation makes a difference.

Line Dancing Classes – In addition to all the regular monthly events, members of the Active Older Adults (AOA) can stay moving and connected with free line dancing classes every Monday from 12:00 until 1:00 PM. Whether you're a beginner or just love to move, this class is for everyone!

Join instructor Gail A. Dawson for an hour of fun, easy-to-follow line dancing that’s sure to get your heart pumping and your toes tapping. No partner needed—just bring your energy and a smile. The classes will be held at the Red Bank Community Center located on 3653 Tom Weathers Drive.

Active Older Adults Resource Fair – On Thursday, March 19th, from 3:00 until 6:00 PM, local community partners will be at the Red Bank Community Center sharing valuable information about health, wellness, financial tools, and support services designed specifically for older adults and their loved ones. This is a great opportunity to gather resources, ask questions, and connect with trusted organizations—all in one place.

For more information about these events, go to the City of Red Bank’s website at redbanktn.recdesk.com/Community/Home.