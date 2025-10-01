City Of Red Bank Celebrates October With Food, Music, And Community Fun

The City of Red Bank is thrilled to announce a lively lineup of community events this October, bringing together local food, music, and makers for residents and visitors to enjoy.

Food Truck Fridays

Join us for delicious eats and live music every other Friday from 5:30–8:30 PM at Red Bank City Park:

October 3: Blake Worthington

October 17: Milele Roots

October 31: Adam Stone

Traffic Garden Jamz – A New Experience!

The city is excited to introduce its first-ever Traffic Garden Jamz set for Saturday, October 4, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM, featuring musical talent Josh Branum.

Come explore the Traffic Garden with White Oak Bicycle Co-Op offering bikes to use during the event as well as enjoying delicious food from Tata's Bosnian food truck and great tunes, all in a fun, family-friendly setting.

Second Saturday Morning Market

Support local vendors and artisans at Red Bank’s Second Saturday Morning Market on October 11, from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM. It’s the perfect way to spend a Saturday morning with neighbors and friends.

"These events are free and open to the public,” said Tegan Milligan-Barber, Program Coordinator for Red Bank. “Bring your lawn chairs, your appetite, and your community spirit. We can’t wait to see you there!"

For more information, go to the City of Red Bank website.