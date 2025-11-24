Red Bank Christmas Parade And Festival Happening On Saturday, December 13th

The sounds and sites of the Christmas season are now all around, which means it is almost time for Red Bank’s annual Christmas Parade and Festival.

On Saturday, December 13, the City of Red Bank will welcome everyone to join them in celebrating this special holiday event.

The festival will begin at 3:00 pm and end at 8:00 pm. The Christmas Parade will start its procession at 6:00 pm, beginning at East Leawood Avenue and end at Unaka Street.

The Festival will be held at the Red Bank City Park located at 3817 Redding Road. The Christmas Market will feature 50 vendors selling goods, crafts, gifts, and more.

An array of 11 unique Food trucks will be ready to appease your appetite, including favorites like: America Runs on Pizza, Culture-licious, Spill the Beans and many more! In addition to the food trucks, food vendors will also be selling specialty food items such as cotton candy, cookies, coffee, & popcorn.

The KidZone will feature activities that include White Oak Bicycle Co-op doing a bike giveaway! Read-20 mobile will be giving away free books. Children will be delighted with free face painting, balloon animals, give-a-ways, games, and Santa taking photos on stage.

While the Christmas DJ Chi spins Christmas music during the event, those over 21 can take time to enjoy the Festival’s beer garden. After the Christmas parade ends, DJ Chi will lead a dance party in the street. All of these great moments will be captured by local photographer, Ahn Bao.

“The Red Bank Christmas Parade & Festival is pure holiday magic,” exclaimed Red Bank Mayor Stefanie Dalton. “It’s a time when our community comes together to celebrate the community and the spirit of the season. From festive floats to live music and family fun, this event truly showcases the heart of Red Bank. Everyone is welcome to join us for an evening of holiday magic - let’s make this the merriest celebration yet!”

Road closures for the Christmas Parade and Festival will include Dayton Blvd shutdown starting at Leawood up to Morrison Springs for vendors at 1pm and Dayton Blvd from Morrison Springs all the way South to Newberry at 4:15pm.

For updates and more information about the Christmas Parade and Festival, contact Tegan Barber at TBarber@RedBankTN.gov or call 423-827-9849. Additional information can also be found on the City’s website at www.redbanktn.gov or Facebook @redbanktn.