Saturday's Red Bank Jubilee A Celebration of Community, Music, And Family Fun

The community is invited to celebrate one of Red Bank’s most beloved annual traditions at the 2026 Red Bank Jubilee, taking place Saturday, May 2, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Red Bank City Park.

The Red Bank Jubilee brings together residents, visitors, local businesses, and community organizations for a lively day filled with entertainment, food, shopping, and family-friendly activities in the heart of Red Bank.

This annual event highlights the spirit, creativity, and welcoming atmosphere that make Red Bank a special place to live, work, and gather.

Attendees can explore a vibrant mix of local vendors, artisans, and community organizations while enjoying live entertainment, delicious food, and interactive activities for all ages.

The live music lineup for the day includes the soul and blues band "Luke Simmons and the Lovestruck," followed by "The Band Chickamauga," whose musical sound is a blend of southern rock, classic rock, new and old country.

Guests can enjoy a wide variety of food and beverage options, including:America Runs on Pizza, Freddie Hanner, Fud Vybez, Chubby Vegan, Street Quesadilla, Cheese My Everything, Desserts on the Roll, Frozen Frenzy, Culture-Licious, along with additional local food vendors, mocktails, and a beer garden.

The Jubilee offers entertainment for kids and adults alike, including:

Bounce house fun

Circus performer from Chrystaline Entertainment

FREE face painting by Making Faces by Chele

Petting zoo and pony rides from Little Country Farm

The Magic of Rob Show magician performance

Bicycle Rodeo presented by White Oak Bicycle Coop

Safe Sprouts pedestrian safety course hosted by the Hamilton County Department of Health

FREE balloon animals from the United Methodist Church of Red Bank

"Our favorite Spring event is almost here," Stefanie Dalton, the Mayor of Red Bank, stated. “We are so excited for this year's Red Bank Jubilee, which will include a variety of fun and family-friendly activities. Whether you want to move, dance, eat, drink, shop, or just hang out with your neighbors, you'll have a ton of options to choose from. As usual, our Festival Advisory Board and staff have knocked it out of the park. It's going to be a wonderful day of community, and we hope our neighbors throughout the county will join us to celebrate!"

Whether you’re a longtime resident or a first-time visitor, the Red Bank Jubilee is the perfect opportunity to connect with neighbors, support local businesses, and celebrate community pride. Guests are encouraged to spend the day exploring, relaxing, and making lasting memories with friends and family.

The 2026 Red Bank Jubilee is proudly sponsored by EPB, Food City, Elders Ace Hardware, Sonja Millard Global Real Estate Advisor, Vintage and More, and Freddy Hanner Farmers Insurance.