Red Bank Offers Monthly Series Of Events For Older Adult Community

Red Bank Parks, Trails and Recreation Department is pleased to announce a continuing series of engaging activities and informative sessions for the active older adult community throughout the month of April.

Events are designed to promote wellness, creativity, and awareness.

April’s schedule of events includes:

April 2nd: Start your day with Chair Yoga at 10:00 AM, followed by an afternoon of musical enjoyment at our Music Jam from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM.

April 7th: Unleash your creativity at the Chattery Art Class at 1:00 PM.

April 9th: Experience the gentle practice of Qi Gong at 10:00 AM.

April 10th: Join us for an enlightening session with Police Sergeant Steve Hope on Fraud and Theft at 11:00 AM.

April 14th: Discover the Benefits of Forest Bathing with guest speaker Valerie Radu at 11:00 AM.

April 16th: Enjoy another session of Chair Yoga at 10:00 AM, followed by a Music Jam from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM.

April 17th: Participate in the Chattery Art Class at 1:00 PM.

April 21st: Learn about Fire Prevention with guest speaker Eddie Iles at 11:00 AM.

April 23rd: Rejuvenate with Qi Gong at 10:00 AM.

April 24th: Join us for a fun-filled game of Bingo at 12:00 noon.

These events provide a wonderful opportunity for social interaction, learning, and personal growth. We welcome all active older adults (55+) in the greater Hamilton County region to participate and enjoy these enriching experiences.

All the programs are free, but some require registration. For more information, please contact Tegan Barber @ TBarber@RedBankTN.gov or 423-827-9849.