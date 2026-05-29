Red Bank To Host June Art Gala, Food Truck Fridays, And Community Food Drive

The City of Red Bank is excited to announce a full lineup of community events for the month of June, including special programming for Active Older Adults (AOA), two popular Food Truck Fridays as part of the Red Bank Concert Series, and a month-long community food drive benefiting local families.

In addition to regularly scheduled AOA activities throughout the month, the highlight of June will be the Active Older Adults Art Gala on Wednesday, June 25, from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the Red Bank Community Center, located at 3653 Tom Weathers Drive.

The Art Gala will showcase artwork created by Red Bank’s Active Older Adults through a series of spring art classes made possible by a generous grant from the Tennessee Arts Commission.

Thanks to the partnership with The Chattery, participants were provided instructors and supplies for six different classes this spring. The community is invited to enjoy an afternoon of art, live music, and refreshments while celebrating the creativity and accomplishments of Red Bank’s older adults. The event is free and open to the public.

The City will also continue its popular Red Bank Concert Series with two “Food Truck Fridays” at Red Bank City Park, located at 3817 Redding Road.

Food Truck Friday - June 12th - 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. – Milele Roots, a band known for its unique fusion of roots reggae, psychedelic dub, punk-infused ska, bluesy R&B, funk, and merengue rhythms, will provide live music for the evening. Food vendors scheduled to attend include American Runs on Pizza, The Bistro, Clever Creamery, Cheese My Everything, The Frozen Frenzy, Culture-Licious, SB, and Spill The Beans.

Food Truck Friday - June 27th - 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.- Entertainment for the evening will feature Luke Simmons & The Lovestruck. The Chattanooga-based band blends soul, blues, rock, and Southern-inspired grooves into an electrifying live performance experience. Food vendors scheduled to attend include Chubby Vegan, Cheese My Everything, Windy City Eatz, Desserts on the Roll, Clever Creamery, and The Frozen Frenzy.

Throughout the month of June, the City of Red Bank will also host a community food drive. Residents are encouraged to donate non-perishable food items at Red Bank City Hall, located at 3105 Dayton Boulevard, during regular business hours from 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

The City of Red Bank invites residents and visitors alike to come together this June to celebrate art, music, food, and community spirit.