Now in its 46th year, the beloved holiday family-oriented tradition, Reindeer on the Riverfront and Lighted Boat Parade, will be moving to a new location for 2026 in Coolidge Park, taking place this Friday, November 27th, the day after Thanksgiving.

The move is due to the ongoing riverfront park improvements near Ross’s Landing, with the move also being temporary, as they have plans to return to the famous location when the renovation process is completed.

The new location will also bring with it traditional activities and experiences along with some new features to explore, including the Ellis carousel, which is free and runs all year long, along with a more expansive park space and access to Northshore shops and a Verre Noire night market, which will be taking over the streets on Frazier Avenue that same evening.

The event is presented by the River City Company, which organizes Reindeer on the Riverfront, with The Lighted Boat Parade being coordinated with Erwin Marine Sales, which works alongside participating boat owners, assisting in bringing the parade together. The Southern Belle Riverboat has also helped support the celebration and its fireworks tradition for years.

Some of the more traditional experiences that will be taking place that folks have come to expect and love are the live reindeer, as well as complimentary pictures with Santa Claus, access to incredible local food vendors, artists, and makers, as well as a hot cocoa bar, mini-train rides, face painting, balloon animals, and holiday music.

At the end of the evening, there will be an incredible fireworks display over the Tennessee River that will illuminate the night sky; however, the pièce de résistance and real highlight of the night is the 46th Annual Lighted Boat Parade, where more than two dozen boats featuring elaborate Christmas lights and ornate holiday displays slowly cruise along the river.

Thousands gather all across the river to witness this awe-inspiring spectacle and the stunning decorations and lights. With the parade being more than just a community-oriented event, bringing folks together for the holiday season, it also serves as a reflection of Chattanooga’s identity as an outdoor city, with the event happening outside.

In speaking with Dawn Hjelseth, the Vice President of Marketing and Communication for River City Company, about how the long-running tradition started and how it has evolved over the years, she mentioned it being designed to bring the community together, and how the on-shore event has had a variety of names over the decades.

“From the very beginning, this event was created by the desire for the community to come together and celebrate the holidays. Throughout the years, the event has always featured the lighted boats. Over time, the on-shore event has had a variety of names and activities, including most recently called “Cheer on the Pier.”

During the ONE Riverfront planning process, River City Company heard clearly from the community that residents wanted to enjoy more local food, music, along with shopping for unique artist vendors. We saw partnering with the lighted boat parade as a perfect opportunity to expand upon an already successful event.”

When asked about the decision to temporarily relocate the event to Coolidge Park, Dawn cited them as being the first event to relocate due to renovations at Ross’s Landing, and that the new location is a perfect alternative, offering up a larger park space to help with crowds and more parking availability, as well as incredible amenities like the Ellis Carousel.

“Reindeer on the Riverfront and Lighted Boat Parade is the first event to temporarily relocate due to the renovations at Ross’s Landing. Knowing we had to keep the views of the river for the lighted boats, Coolidge Park was the perfect alternative. The park is actually larger, which is great to help accommodate the ever-growing crowds.