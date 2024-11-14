Reindeer On The Riverfront & Lighted Boat Parade Returns Friday, Nov. 29

The 44rd Annual Lighted Boat Parade is returning to Downtown Chattanooga on November 29th with crowd favorite activities at the event for people of all ages to enjoy.

A record number of people with estimates of over 18,000 people attended in 2023.

This year, the event will be hosted on the Chattanooga Green and Ross’s Landing starting at 4:00pm. Real, live reindeer and Santa will be available for free pictures. Attendees are welcome to bring their own cameras for the photo opportunities.

Additionally, there will be food and holiday art vendors, a hot cocoa bar along with beverages for those 21+ and a “Touch a Truck” experience with Chattanooga Fire Department.

Other holiday actors including the The Grinch and Elsa from Frozen along with illuminated giant puppets by Playful Evolving Monsters will be strolling throughout the event for pictures.

Event Activities:

4:00pm - 6:30pm - See Real Live Reindeer

4:30pm - 7:30pm - Pictures with Santa

7:00pm - 8:00pm - Lighted Boat Parade

8:00pm - Fireworks

The annual Lighted Boat Parade, coordinated by Erwin Marine Sales, will feature over 25 boats decorated in festive and colorful lights and will cruise looping from Olgiati Bridge to Walnut Street Bridge. People interested in participating in the Lighted Boat parade can reach out to Erwin Marine Sales.

"The Lighted Boat Parade has quickly become one of our favorite events to host for the Chattanooga community. There's something magical about friends and families coming together, embracing the holiday spirit, and simply enjoying each other's company," stated Kylina Caylor, Marketing Director at Erwin Marine Sales. "This event welcomes everyone—whether on land or water—making it a celebration that truly includes our entire community. It’s a wonderful way to experience the best of our beautiful city firsthand."

Immediately following the boat parade at approximately 8:00 pm, fireworks sponsored by the Southern Belle will be launched over the Tennessee River. “This is our way to give back to the community for their 39 years of support,” said Jon Reinert with the Southern Belle.

People can experience the event on the water by joining the Southern Belle for the cruise that evening or at the Overboard Bar & Grille at the landing. For reservations, call (423) 266-4488 or visit ChattanoogaRiverboat.com.

“As we embark upon the design phase of 'Evolving our Riverfront Parks', we continue to gather at the water’s edge to celebrate with the Chattanooga community,” stated Emily Mack, President and CEO of River City Company. "We look forward to how our iconic riverfront parks can continue to host major events like Reindeer on the Riverfront & Lighted Boat Parade, but also are filled with people the other times of the year."

Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets to the event to view the boat parade and fireworks from Ross’s Landing and the Chattanooga Green.

Multiple parking garages and locations are near Ross's Landing. Click here for a map of suggested parking locations. Parking is also available on the Northshore side at Coolidge Park, Renaissance Park or in the CARTA Garage Northshore. It is a .9 mile walk to Ross's Landing via Market Street or Walnut Bridges.

The Free CARTA shuttle will also be operating that evening for easy Park & Ride from CARTA South along Broad Street to CARTA North next to the Aquarium.

Full event details can be found on Facebook at facebook.com/events/2208462332857070