Annual Reindeer On The Riverfront & Lighted Boat Parade Returns This Friday

As part of Reindeer on the Riverfront, the 45th Annual Lighted Boat Parade is returning to Downtown Chattanooga on Friday, November 28th with crowd favorite activities at the event for people of all ages to enjoy.

This year, the event will be hosted on the Chattanooga Green and Ross’s Landing starting at 4:00pm. Kicking off the event, real reindeer and Santa will be available for free pictures.

Attendees are welcome to bring their own cameras for the photo opportunities. Additionally, there will be a wide variety of food and holiday art vendors, and a hot cocoa bar along with beverages for those 21+ .

The Chattanooga Fire Department will also be on site with a “Touch a Truck” experience. Holiday actors including The Chattanooga Elf, The Grinch, Elsa from Frozen and illuminated giant puppets by Playful Evolving Monsters will be strolling throughout the event.

Starting at 7:00pm, the annual Lighted Boat Parade, coordinated by Erwin Marine Sales & The Southern Belle, will feature over 25 boats decorated in festive and colorful lights and will cruise looping from Olgiati Bridge to Walnut Street Bridge.

Immediately following the boat parade at approximately 8:00pm, a spectacular fireworks display will be launched over the Tennessee River.

"The Lighted Boat Parade has quickly become one of our favorite events to host for the Chattanooga community. There's something magical about friends and families coming together, embracing the holiday spirit, and simply enjoying each other's company," stated Kylina Caylor of Erwin Marine Sales. "This event welcomes everyone—whether on land or water—making it a celebration that truly includes our entire community. It’s a wonderful way to experience the best of our beautiful city firsthand."

“This is our way to give back to the community for their 40 years of support,” said Jon Reinert with the Southern Belle. “It is such an awesome atmosphere for families and friends.”

The Southern Belle Riverboat is the center of the parade festivities. Annually, the Southern Belle hosts a golf tournament to raise funds for the event. People are encouraged to mark their calendars now to come out for the 4th annual Lighted Boat Parade Golf Tournament on October 24, 2026.

“This event has been kicking off the holiday season in downtown Chattanooga for 45 years,” stated River City Company's Emily Mack. "It is incredible to see tens of thousands of people coming together at our riverfront. Memories are often shared with us from people who were at the very first years."

Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets to the event to view the boat parade and fireworks from Ross’s Landing and the Chattanooga Green.

Full event details can be found on Facebook or on the River City Company website.