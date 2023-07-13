Remembering Our Nation’s Splendid Little War On Chickamauga Battlefield

On Saturday, July 22, Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park will host special programs commemorating the 125th anniversary of Camp George H. Thomas’ establishment on Chickamauga Battlefield.

Living historians, portraying Spanish-American War soldiers, will conduct informal programs throughout the day from 10 am – 4 pm. Formal ranger-led programs, lasting 30-minutes and focusing on the memory of Camp Thomas, will be conducted at 10:30 am, 11:30 am, 1:30 pm, 2:30 pm, and 3:30 pm.

These programs will take place at Tour Stop 4, Brotherton Cabin, and on-site parking will be available. Please follow the special program/parking signs to the program/parking location.

During 1898, over 72,000 troops traversed and trained on the very ground that some of their fathers, and even some of them, may have fought and bled on 35 years earlier. While at Camp Thomas, these soldiers made memories associated with another war and possibly even left behind some of those physical memories for us to find years later.

We hope you can join us as we commemorate the sacrifices made here as soldiers trained at Camp Thomas to ready themselves to fight in the nation’s “splendid little war” in Cuba.

For more information about programs at Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park, contact the Chickamauga Battlefield Visitor Center at 706-866-9241, the Lookout Mountain Battlefield Visitor Center at 423-821-7786, or visit the park website at www.nps.gov/chch.