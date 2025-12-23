Ring In 2026 With The 3rd Annual New Year's Eve Celebration At Coolidge Park

The City of Chattanooga’s Division of Arts, Culture and Creative Economy invites the community to usher in the New Year at the spectacular Chattanooga’s New Year’s Eve Celebration on Tuesday, December 31, 2025.

This free, unforgettable evening will take place at the iconic Coolidge Park, offering a stunning backdrop of the Tennessee River for a night of festivities, live entertainment, and a spectacular fireworks finale.

The celebration offers a full evening of entertainment designed for guests of all ages, beginning at 3:30 PM when the Kids Zone and stage officially opens. Families can enjoy live performances by Jennifer Daniels and Swayyvo along with crafts and games.

To ensure the youngest celebrants can experience the magic of the holiday, a special Kid’s Countdown and apple juice toast featuring the Chattanooga Fire Cabaret will take place at 5:55 PM.

As evening falls, the energy shifts to the Main Stage, where Emcee Jay Fever and DJ Shoey Russell will host a high-octane lineup of local talent. Attendees can look forward to a diverse rotation of music and movement, ranging from the soulful sounds of Jimmy Allgood and The Allgood Band and Emerald Butler to high-energy sets from Cuatro Cinco and The Gloss Family Band, The House + The Plug Band, and the Chattanooga Horn Authority. The night also features a unique line dance performance by the Soul Aerobics Line Dancers.

Beyond the stages, the park will offer a wide variety of delicious local food and beverage vendors. The festivities reach their peak just before midnight with a massive community countdown, culminating in a brilliant fireworks display over the Tennessee River to officially welcome 2026 at midnight.

Details and Line Up: KIDS ZONE AND STAGE (4 PM - 6 PM)

The Kids Stage offers dedicated entertainment for younger attendees, including a special early countdown and is free to enjoy:

3:30 PM: Kid's Zone Opens

4:00 PM - 4:45: Jennifer Daniels

5:00 PM - 5:45: Swayyvo

5:55 PM: Kid's Countdown and Apple Juice Toast with Chattanooga Fire Cabaret

MAIN STAGE (6:00 PM - Midnight)

The Main Stage features a variety of live bands and performers, emceed by Jay Fever, with DJ Shoey Russell performing throughout the night.

6:00 PM Celebration Kickoff with Jay Fever

6:05 – 6:50 PM Jimmy Allgood and The Allgood Band

7:05 – 7:50 PM Emerald Butler

8:05 – 8:50 PM Cuatro Cinco and The Gloss Family Band

9:05 – 9:50 PM Soul Aerobics Line Dancers

10:05 – 10:50 PM The House + The Plug Band

11:00 – 11:50 PM Chattanooga Horn Authority

11:50 PM DJ Shoey Russell

Midnight NYE Countdown and Fireworks!

The public is encouraged to arrive early to find parking and enjoy the full range of activities, music, food, crafts and more. Bring your friends, family, and festive spirit to start the new year with a night to remember.