Light Up The Holiday Season With The Down-Home Christmas In Ringgold

The City of Ringgold is thrilled to announce the return of Down-Home Christmas this December.

The annual event is a treasured tradition in the Ringgold community, featuring a Christmas Parade, the Festival of Trees, caroling, and other holiday activities.

The City of Ringgold looks forward to seeing everyone in Downtown Ringgold, Georgia, on December 5th. The event begins with a Christmas parade, led by Santa Claus, through Sparks, Nashville, Depot, Mountain, and Cleveland Street. Festivities begin at 6:00 pm and will continue throughout the night.

The City of Ringgold has hosted Down-Home Christmas for decades, and this year the Ringgold Events Committee, Ringgold CVB, and Ringgold DDA will be helping plan and prepare for the event.

As part of the annual celebrations, the CVB and DDA have expanded the stunning display of Christmas Lights downtown, which will now cover the Ringgold Depot, Ringgold City Hall, and Depot Square. The display will be unveiled the night of Down-Home Christmas and will stay up through the New Year.

The Festival of Trees, located behind Ringgold City Hall, will showcase dozens of trees decorated by local businesses, schools, and non-profits. The community will be able to vote for their favorite tree throughout the month of December.

The Down-Home Christmas festivities will begin at 6:00 pm on December 5th with the Christmas Parade, followed promptly by the Tree Lighting Ceremony at Citizen’s’ Park, and will conclude at the historic Ringgold Depot with Santa pictures, hot cocoa, music from local choirs, and more.

Ringgold’s Down-Home Christmas is free and open to the public. In preparation for the event, the City of Ringgold Police Department will close roads by 5:30 p.m.

Attendees can find the parade route map, road closures, available detours, and further details about Down-Home Christmas at nothinlikeringgold.com.

Other Christmas Events, including a free Family Movie Night and Reindeer Photos, can also be found on the website as well.