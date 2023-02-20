Rise Chattanooga Hosts Two Weekend Events Highlighting Cultural Representation In Media

× Expand blackhistory month

Honoring Black History Month, RISE Chattanooga is proud to host two upcoming events this weekend that aim to explore cultural representation in media.

The events will feature two of the entertainment industry's very talented producers, John Montague and Raynelle Swilling. Both speakers are known for their ability to create meaningful, thought-provoking content that reflects the multiplicity of modern-day culture.

On Friday, February 24th beginning at 6pm, the first event, "BLACK JOY IS: Self-Acceptance," will feature Chattanooga native John Montague, the associate producer of the Academy Award-winning film "Moonlight," a groundbreaking film that chronicles the life of a young black man from childhood to adulthood as he struggles to find his place in the world. Montague will be discussing his creative journey into the media and film industry and his direct involvement in getting the film project up and running then eventually made.

On Saturday, February 25th beginning at 6pm, the second event, "BLACK JOY IS: Creativity & Culture," will feature Raynelle Swilling, executive producer of the critically acclaimed OWN Network series "Cherish the Day." Swilling will discuss her experience creating authentic, nuanced portrayals of Black life on screen and explore the impact of cultural representation on audiences.

"These events are an opportunity to celebrate the richness and diversity of Black culture and explore the importance of cultural representation in media," said Shane Morrow, Director of RISE Chattanooga. "We're thrilled to have John Montague and Raynelle Swilling share their insights and experiences with our community."

The events are free and will be followed by a Q&A session with the guest speakers. Space is limited. For more information and to reserve your spot, visit www.risecha.org

RISE Chattanooga (Responsive Initiatives for Social Empowerment is a non-profit organization that focuses on creating cultural arts programming and community initiatives that promote diversity, social justice, and economic empowerment.