River City Company Takes Next Step In Hawk Hill Redevelopment

The next chapter in the history of Hawk Hill is being written as the River City Company has issued a Request for Information and Interest (RFI) to developers nationwide to partner with Chattanoogans to help plan for the future of Hawk Hill and adjacent parking lots once the Chattanooga Lookouts vacate AT&T Field in 2026.

Per the land transfer agreement with the City of Chattanooga, AT&T Field will be demolished once the Chattanooga Lookouts relocate to the South Broad stadium, and River City Company, a local nonprofit and urban planner, will lead the effort to redevelop Hawk Hill.

“The redevelopment of Hawk Hill is an opportunity for Chattanoogans to collaborate with world-class creative developers, architects, and urban planners to build something truly remarkable in our city,” said Emily Mack, President & CEO of River City Company. “Our team is looking forward to working with talented designers and investors who are interested in working with our community to build Hawk Hill’s future.”

Last summer, after more than a year of engagement with residents, downtown business owners, and local elected officials, River City Company shared “A Vision for Hawk Hill,” which represented market realities and our community’s collective vision for transforming this unique topographic feature downtown into a vibrant, mixed-use downtown neighborhood with panoramic views of the Scenic City.

The goal for the redevelopment of Hawk Hill is to establish a new downtown neighborhood comprised of housing, retail, hospitality, green space, and parking for residents and visitors, ultimately transforming it into a place where everyone will want to live, work, and play.

The RFI submission deadline for qualified and interested developers is March 21, 2025. After reviewing the submissions, River City Company will provide a select group of applicants with the opportunity to receive a full Request for Proposal.

The RFI can be viewed at hawkhillcha.com/lets-build