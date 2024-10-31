Rock City Gardens Marks 30 Years Of Holiday Enchantment And Light

Chattanooga’s favorite award-winning holiday event, featuring millions of lights, is a Christmas tradition for tens of thousands of guests annually.

Enjoy seasonal treats and make lasting holidays memories, happening nightly Nov. 15 through Jan. 4 (closed Dec. 24). In addition, be immersed in an all-new Santa experience for Rock City’s 30th anniversary of the Enchanted Garden of Lights.

Open to the public for the first time (nightly during Enchanted Garden of Lights only), the historic home of Rock City founders Garnet and Frieda Carter transforms into a beautiful classic holiday setting, where guests can meet Santa nightly, starting at 4 p.m., and visit his workshop.

Follow the Enchanted Trail through a festival of decorated trees with gently falling snow to Carter Cliffs, the original historic home, for a special visit with Santa – available for two professional photo ops.

"This year, we are thrilled to invite everyone to Carter Cliffs, where guests will step back in time and experience the enchanting world of the Carters, founders of Rock City Gardens,” said Will Jackson, Rock City’s Senior Manager of Innovation. “This is the first time we have invited guests into this home, and we are very excited to transport them back to the 1930s. Before entering the house and meeting Santa, visit his workshop and spy some of ole St. Nick’s projects in progress. Inside the house, the warmth of the holiday season awaits!”

This year the festivities begin long before sunset! Our new daytime seasonal offering, HoliDAYS, captures the Christmas spirit – in glistening sunlight. Magical holiday decor throughout the gardens makes for picture-perfect photo opportunities daily. Decorate a GingerGnome cookie or go on a gnome scavenger hunt – all before sunset, from 8:30 a.m. -3:45 p.m. beginning Nov. 15 through Jan. 4 (closed Dec. 25).

Tickets are now live, or purchase the all-new 2025 annual pass now and get the rest of 2024 included for no additional cost. If you purchase now, passes include Enchanted Garden of Lights for 2024 and 2025! Act now, as prices increase on December 3rd.

Rock City is one of the South’s most popular natural attractions. Known for its unique geological and botanical wonders, the enchanted, 4,100-foot walking trail is a true marvel of nature, featuring massive ancient rock formations, a large waterfall that cascades down Lookout Mountain and the Swing-A-Long Bridge that spans nearly 200 feet.

Visit www.seerockcity.com/lights for more.