Rock City Readies For The 15th Annual Shamrock City St. Patrick’s Celebration

Follow the rainbow to the 15th annual St. Patrick’s Day celebration, Shamrock City, Saturdays and Sundays March 11, 12, 18 and 19.

This gorgeously green event is unlike any other, featuring a taste of Irish culture with live music, food, drinks and, of course, the emerald-flowing waters of High Falls. Rock City’s 90th anniversary celebration continues, offering fun for all ages at Chattanooga’s most beloved Irish festival with themed activities daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Dance along to Celtic choruses throughout the gardens! Listen to live band performances by Chattanooga’s own Olta and The Molly Maguires at the Pot of Gold Pavilion, as well as the harmonic sounds from local harpist Rachel Payne and euphonist Cassie Case. While looking for the seven states seen from Lover’s Leap, enjoy Scottish tunes from bagpipers with The Chattanooga Pipe Band.

Emerald Isle entrées are on the menu, including Irish stew and Reubens along with refreshing beverages at Café 7, Big Rock Grill and the pavilion starting at 11 a.m. Other food favorites include mashed potatoes with bratwursts, pretzels with beer cheese dip and mint chocolate swirl fudge from the Fudge Kitchen.

Greet a Suffolk sheep and a Scottish highland cow on Legacy Lane! Bagby’s Critter Corral roams the path each day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Have a laugh as artist Dennis Hart draws caricatures of guests near the pavilion from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Be sure to wear green or purchase Irish flare onsite!

Shamrock City’s annual community partner is the Chattanooga district of the Muscular Dystrophy Association. MDA is fighting to free individuals and the families who love them from the harmful effects of muscular dystrophy, ALS and related life-threatening diseases. Rock City sells Shamrocks for $1 or $5 to help raise needed funds to support services for local families with MD.

Visit www.seerockcity.com/shamrock for more info on the schedule of activities and performances.

