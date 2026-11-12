Rock City's Annual Enchanted Garden Of Lights Illuminates Lookout Mountain

Now in its 32nd year, Rock City’s Enchanted Garden of Lights has become a beloved holiday tradition in the Scenic City, transforming Rock City high atop Lookout Mountain into a Christmas winter wonderland by combining millions of LED twinkling lights with themed trails, enchanting holiday displays, and interactive experiences featuring a cast of characters, including elves, a toy soldier, and even Santa Claus himself.
The event will run from this Friday, November 13th, through December 31st, 2026, and will be closed only on Christmas Eve, December 24th. An Enchanted Garden of Lights post-event, entitled Afterglow, will also run until January 18th, 2027.
Rock City Gardens was founded in the late summer of 1932 by husband-and-wife Garnet and Frieda Carter, with Frieda having the vision to transform the land into a garden, creating winding trails amidst the stunning rock formations, while Garnet recognized the attraction's potential, helping transform it into a public destination.
The Enchanted Garden of Lights at Rock City began in 1995, founded by previous owner Bill Chapin, who is also the voice in the narrated nativity scene at the event. Since then, it has grown and evolved significantly, adding more decor and lights, even opening up the home of the founders, Carter Cliffs, with this period of winter being the only time of the year they open up Frieda and Garnet Carter’s home.
For this year, in addition to featuring staple themed trails and experiences, they are also adding an elven outpost where several elf characters and singing reindeer will be working away in Santa’s workshop at Carter Cliffs, giving visitors a sneak peek behind the curtain.
Additionally, with Rock City becoming one of the largest sellers of Ghirardelli hot chocolate, this year’s event will feature hot chocolate stations with both traditional hot cocoa and a signature s’more hot chocolate with special toppings, as well as the debut of a new souvenir collectible cup for folks to take home with them.
Enchanted Garden of Lights will also be featuring something extra special this year, as a menorah will be introduced into the gardens for the first time, in collaboration with the Chabad Jewish Center of Chattanooga.
Returning staple experiences include the various themed trails, such as the Grand Corridor Trail, where folks can experience the staple peace doves, the giant illuminated star, and the narrated nativity scene, as well as the Bridges trail with views of Lover’s Leap, the Fairyland Caverns Trail, Hall of the Mountain King Trail, and potentially the most beloved trail, Carter Cliffs, where folks can sip hot chocolate and write letters to and visit with Santa Claus.
In speaking with Pepper Raper, Public Relations Manager at Rock City, about the Enchanted Garden of Lights and its ability to reinforce Chattanooga’s identity as an outdoor city through showcasing Rock City’s natural setting, Pepper mentioned it being a one-of-a-kind experience with stunning rock formations, gardens, and nature paths, adding another dimension to the Scenic City’s outdoor identity.
“Rock City is a one-of-a-kind experience because of our setting here on Lookout Mountain, and Enchanted Garden of Lights gives visitors an entirely different way to experience this unique landscape. Our rock formations, gardens, and natural pathways are integral to the event, with the lights enhancing the environment rather than competing with it.
It’s something that can’t simply be recreated somewhere else because the experience is as much about the landscape as it is about the decor. In that way, the Enchanted Garden of Lights adds another dimension to Chattanooga’s outdoor identity, inviting people outside to experience the natural beauty of this area in a new way, even in the heart of winter.”
Since 2000, Rock City has partnered with the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Chattanooga, donating a portion of the funds earned to support families facing medical challenges. When asked about what it means to give back to the community, Pepper suggested that she is proud of the guests who make that support possible by being a part of the tradition.
“Giving back to our community has long been important to Rock City, and Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Chattanooga is our longest-standing nonprofit partner. Since 2000, Enchanted Garden of Lights has helped generate over $300,000 for the local nonprofit.
The holidays remind us how important it is to be close to the people we love, and for families facing a child’s medical crisis, that closeness can mean everything. We’re proud that our guests help make that support possible simply by being part of this holiday tradition.”
Pepper went on to detail how important reaching this milestone 32nd year is, discussing how they’ve seen the event grow into not only a cherished tradition for families locally and across the region, but also a fulfilment of Rock City’s mission to create and inspire wonder and connection.
“Over the past 30 years, we’ve seen the event grow into a cherished tradition for many families both local and from across the region. Guests who first visited as kids now return with their own children, and many come with grandparents.
The multi-generational visits have become an important part of the event. The Enchanted Garden of Lights helps fulfill Rock City's mission to create wonder and connection by creating an inspiring, shared holiday experience for generations of families.”
For over three decades, the staple event has brought life-lasting memories to so many families and individuals, becoming a nostalgic staple in Chattanooga while building on the city’s outdoor identity and its natural beauty, creating a sense of magic that captures the spirit of the holiday.
Get ready for an enchanting experience unlike any other as Rock City lights up with millions of LED lights, transforming an iconic Chattanooga landmark into a winter wonderland.
Rock City’s Enchanted Garden of Lights
- November 13th - December 31st.
- Hours Vary, though general times are from 10 a.m.-10:30 p.m.
- Rock City. 1400 Patten Road. Lookout Mountain, GA.
- Children (ages 3–12): $33–$35. Adults: $35–$45.
- seerockcity.com