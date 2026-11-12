Rock City's Annual Enchanted Garden Of Lights Illuminates Lookout Mountain

Now in its 32nd year, Rock City’s Enchanted Garden of Lights has become a beloved holiday tradition in the Scenic City, transforming Rock City high atop Lookout Mountain into a Christmas winter wonderland by combining millions of LED twinkling lights with themed trails, enchanting holiday displays, and interactive experiences featuring a cast of characters, including elves, a toy soldier, and even Santa Claus himself.

The event will run from this Friday, November 13th, through December 31st, 2026, and will be closed only on Christmas Eve, December 24th. An Enchanted Garden of Lights post-event, entitled Afterglow, will also run until January 18th, 2027.

Rock City Gardens was founded in the late summer of 1932 by husband-and-wife Garnet and Frieda Carter, with Frieda having the vision to transform the land into a garden, creating winding trails amidst the stunning rock formations, while Garnet recognized the attraction's potential, helping transform it into a public destination.

The Enchanted Garden of Lights at Rock City began in 1995, founded by previous owner Bill Chapin, who is also the voice in the narrated nativity scene at the event. Since then, it has grown and evolved significantly, adding more decor and lights, even opening up the home of the founders, Carter Cliffs, with this period of winter being the only time of the year they open up Frieda and Garnet Carter’s home.

For this year, in addition to featuring staple themed trails and experiences, they are also adding an elven outpost where several elf characters and singing reindeer will be working away in Santa’s workshop at Carter Cliffs, giving visitors a sneak peek behind the curtain.

Additionally, with Rock City becoming one of the largest sellers of Ghirardelli hot chocolate, this year’s event will feature hot chocolate stations with both traditional hot cocoa and a signature s’more hot chocolate with special toppings, as well as the debut of a new souvenir collectible cup for folks to take home with them.

Enchanted Garden of Lights will also be featuring something extra special this year, as a menorah will be introduced into the gardens for the first time, in collaboration with the Chabad Jewish Center of Chattanooga.

Returning staple experiences include the various themed trails, such as the Grand Corridor Trail, where folks can experience the staple peace doves, the giant illuminated star, and the narrated nativity scene, as well as the Bridges trail with views of Lover’s Leap, the Fairyland Caverns Trail, Hall of the Mountain King Trail, and potentially the most beloved trail, Carter Cliffs, where folks can sip hot chocolate and write letters to and visit with Santa Claus.

In speaking with Pepper Raper, Public Relations Manager at Rock City, about the Enchanted Garden of Lights and its ability to reinforce Chattanooga’s identity as an outdoor city through showcasing Rock City’s natural setting, Pepper mentioned it being a one-of-a-kind experience with stunning rock formations, gardens, and nature paths, adding another dimension to the Scenic City’s outdoor identity.

“Rock City is a one-of-a-kind experience because of our setting here on Lookout Mountain, and Enchanted Garden of Lights gives visitors an entirely different way to experience this unique landscape. Our rock formations, gardens, and natural pathways are integral to the event, with the lights enhancing the environment rather than competing with it.

It’s something that can’t simply be recreated somewhere else because the experience is as much about the landscape as it is about the decor. In that way, the Enchanted Garden of Lights adds another dimension to Chattanooga’s outdoor identity, inviting people outside to experience the natural beauty of this area in a new way, even in the heart of winter.”