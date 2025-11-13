Rock City's Enchanted Garden of Lights Returns For Its 31st Year

From Friday, November 14th, through January 4th of 2026, Rock City celebrates its 31st year of Enchanted Garden of Lights, a festive holiday tradition that invites folks to enjoy over a million twinkling LED lights and witness the gardens at Rock City transformed into an illuminated wonderland at night.

This year promises new and exciting experiences, including Snowfall on Legacy Lane, where you will stroll through gently falling snow on the LED-lit path while listening as reindeer sing to you on the way to see Santa.

Individuals can also gain extended access to explore Carter Cliffs, where you can see the historic home of Rock City’s founders, and enjoy their brand-new open patio to sip hot cocoa and take in the breathtaking view.

There will also be seasonal food and festive beverages with a new holiday menu, including the return of kettle corn. Also new this year is Fable, the storytelling gnome that encourages folks to make memories and reflect on years’ past holiday traditions.

In addition to millions of LED lights, there will be nativity scenes, lighted tunnels, and even walk-through Christmas trees. Throughout the experience, there will be displays like a North Pole Village and a gingerbread cookie decorating station. Up until December 23rd, you can even visit with Santa Claus and take photos with him in his workshop.

Tickets should be bought online, and early purchases may save money. Single and family passes for 2026 are also available now and include entry to the Enchanted Garden of Lights for the remainder of the season, as well as tickets to Rock City’s new fall experience set for 2026, titled The Enchanted Pumpkin Patch.

Proceeds from every ticket sold go to benefit the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Chattanooga, an initiative that the team at Rock City is immensely proud of.

In speaking with the public relations manager for Rock City, Pepper Raper, about the relationship with the Ronald McDonald House, she mentioned that they are thrilled to partner with such an incredible organization.

“Since 2000, a portion of each ticket sold during Rock City’s Enchanted Garden of Lights event has been donated to the Ronald McDonald House of Greater Chattanooga. Over the course of the partnership, Rock City has donated close to $350,000 to the local nonprofit.

Last year’s donation was over $25,000, the largest to date. We’re elated to be able to provide support to RMHC, which helps families stay close during medical crises, and hope to break that record again this year.”

Pepper then discussed the Enchanted Garden of Lights' history and significance, noting its impact on families for over 30 years.

“The Enchanted Garden of Lights began in the mid-90s and has grown into one of the Southeast's best holiday light displays. To see it thrive for over 30 years is incredibly meaningful. It speaks to the power of tradition and the joy families find in returning year after year.

Rock City’s team of artists creates a festive, immersive experience built around the gardens’ natural features like ancient rock formations, towering cliffs, and winding pathways. Each trail has its own story, theme, and color palette inspired by its unique features that can’t be replicated anywhere else.”

When asked how the Enchanted Garden of Lights plans to expand in the years to come, Pepper suggested that they have plans to add more lights and fixtures.

“We plan to continue growing the experience in new and creative ways. Our classic features, like the star on High Falls and doves in the Grand Corridor, will always remain, but we’re excited to add more imaginative elements and even more lights in the years ahead.”

For a night of merriment and festive wonder, be sure to bundle up and prepare yourself for some light exercise, as there are multiple hills and steps leading up through the gardens. Grab a hot cocoa on their patio and some kettle corn, and be immersed in an experience full of holiday cheer, breathtaking views, and a stunning light display at this year’s 31st Enchanted Garden of Lights at Rock City.

Rock City’s Enchanted Garden of Lights