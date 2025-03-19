Rock City Gardens Welcomes Spring With Fresh Blooms And New Experiences

Spring has arrived, bringing longer days, fresh blooms, and the perfect reason to get outside.

With Chattanooga’s mild weather making it an ideal time for outdoor adventures, there’s no better place to embrace the season than Rock City Gardens. The 93-year-old destination is coming to life with bursts of color—golden daffodils and forsythia, purple crocuses, pink Lenten roses, and vibrant redbud trees.

But it’s not just the flowers that are new this season—Rock City is unveiling fresh experiences, from guided tours that uncover hidden history to the all-new Tom Thumb Timber Roll, an interactive gravity-powered game. Visitors can also enjoy engaging performances, seasonal menu offerings, and extended hours to soak in the magic of the evening hours.

Rock City has long been a place of wonder, and now guests can dive even deeper into its story with guided tours designed to reveal its hidden details, artistic touches, and rich history. Led by knowledgeable guides, these 90-minute tours provide an insider’s perspective, sharing stories and unique features not found on a typical visit.

On the tour, you might learn miniature golf was invented by one of Rock City’s founders, Garnet Carter whose whimsical take on the sport was franchised nationwide under the name Tom Thumb Golf. Inspired by the playful spirit of Tom Thumb and Rock City’s history, Tom Thumb Timber Roll makes its debut this spring with a series of gravity-powered obstacles, mazes, and games throughout the property. Designed by Rock City’s Innovations Team, this one-of-a-kind interactive activity is simple enough for kids to enjoy and intriguing enough for adults to engage in making it a perfect family activity.

"Rock City has always been a place where history, innovation, and nature come together to create a truly unique experience,” says President and CEO Doug Chapin. “As spring blooms across the gardens, we’re excited to offer both the timeless beauty of our landscape and fresh new ways for visitors to interact with it."

Along Legacy Lane, the ADA-accessible path leading to the Lover’s Leap and Seven States View, keep your eyes peeled for the newly created character, Mossbeard, performed by locally renowned Jerry-the-Mime. Not easy to spot, this fascinating tree-like character blends seamlessly into the natural surroundings. Speaking of characters, guests can get a free caricature portrait or listen to performances by Matt Downer, the Ol’ Time Traveler, and other string musicians—all while enjoying seasonal sips and bites.

New menu offerings feature chicken satay, a dip flight with three house-made dips served alongside chips and fried pickles, and a bacon cheeseburger burrito. For drinks, guests can enjoy spiked Topo Chicos or fruit-infused lemonade.

Bloom Watch is in full swing. While early florals have popped, there is more to look forward to in the coming weeks such as azaleas, viburnum, and mountain laurel. By late spring, rhododendrons, goldenrod, wild geranium, and cherry trees will paint the garden in a breathtaking palette of color.

With vibrant blooms, captivating characters, interactive experiences and a fresh seasonal menu, spring at Rock City is an unforgettable experience for all ages. Seasonal programing and spring menus will run through May 11. Rock City Gardens is open daily from 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. and tickets can be purchased online. Additional activities are available for an extra charge.

Visit www.seerockcity.com for more information.