Ruby Falls Adds An Adventurous Twist To The Upcoming Valentine's Season

Romance at Ruby takes couples on an enchanting date night adventure during the Valentine's Day season.

Inspired by the love story leading to the discovery of Ruby Falls in 1928, the 14th annual after-hours event celebrates the season of love with a romantic lantern-lit walk to the underground waterfall and sweet keepsakes on select nights February 10 -14.

During the scenic stroll to the waterfall, guides share tales of local legendary romances, including the love story leading to the discovery of Ruby Falls.

"Leo Lambert's love for his wife, Ruby, inspired him to follow his dreams and find what is considered by many to be one of the world's most beautiful waterfalls," says Hollie Baranick, tours and special projects manager. "We're delighted to share that legacy of love with Romance at Ruby guests as a special way to celebrate or begin their own love story."

The relaxed pace, with only 10 couples per tour, gives extra time to enjoy the waterfall and spectacular beauty along the cavern trail illuminated by hand-held lanterns.

Reservations for this charming date night are required and fill quickly. Advance ticket purchase is available at RubyFalls.com. Tickets are $89.95 per couple and include the special-edition guided cave tour, professional photo, and keepsakes.

Plan to arrive 30 minutes early to savor additional dreamy perks with special access to scenic overlooks giving moonlit views of the Tennessee River, stars and twinkling city lights. Relax by the cozy fire in historic Ruby Falls Castle's original limestone fireplace until your cave adventure begins.

For reservations and information, visit rubyfalls.com/special-events/romance-at-ruby/