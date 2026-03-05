Ruby Falls And American Heart Association Kick Off The 100 Million Steps Challenge

Ruby Falls and the American Heart Association partner for the 9th consecutive year with “100 Million Steps in March.”

This month-long event encourages Ruby Falls visitors and staff to collectively walk 100 million steps at the park in March to improve heart health and raise awareness.

Since 2018, 347,069 people have participated in the heart health challenge. Together, participants have walked an extraordinary 1,040,356,706 steps at the park—surpassing one billion steps since the launch of the 100 Million Steps in March initiative.

Ruby Falls visitors typically take an average of 3,800 steps while exploring the park, walking the cavern trail to the iconic waterfall, visiting scenic overlooks, and climbing the steps to the top of historic Lookout Mountain Tower, where they are rewarded with breathtaking views. Team members at Ruby Falls often log over 10,000 steps each day while working in the park.

“Our partnership with the AHA allows us to show just how powerful a simple activity like walking can be for heart health,” says Hugh Morrow, CEO and President of Ruby Falls. “Every step toward a healthier lifestyle helps lower the risk of cardiovascular disease, the number one threat to women’s health. Bringing this awareness to the thousands of guests visiting Ruby Falls during the month of March is a unique opportunity to amplify this message and support the AHA Go Red for Women initiative.”

“Community partnerships are at the heart of our mission to build longer, healthier lives,” said Colby Woods, Go Red for Women director of the American Heart Association in Chattanooga. “Working with local leaders like Ruby Falls allows us to meet people exactly where they are and make heart health more accessible for everyone. Initiatives like 100 Million Steps in March show how powerful it can be when our community comes together. Every step creates momentum for better health across the Tennessee Valley.”

Throughout March, the AHA Go Red for Women Survivor Gallery is on display at Ruby Falls, featuring powerful stories of heart disease and stroke survivors from the greater Chattanooga region. Guests are invited to sign the large “100 Million Steps in March” banner to mark their participation and collect commemorative buttons, while supplies last, as a reminder that walking for health is easy to incorporate into daily life.

For more information, visit www.rubyfalls.com/events/100-million-steps-in-march/