Ruby Falls Celebrates 97 Years Of Discovery With A Special $2 Admission Price

To commemorate the 97th anniversary of the discovery of Ruby Falls, guests will experience the breathtaking waterfall for the original admission price of $2 during their Discovery Day event on Dec. 30, 2025.

Tickets for the $2 Discovery Day tours are limited to the first 97 tickets sold for select morning tours, and go on sale Friday, December 19, 2025, at 10:00 a.m.

While supplies last, take home a complimentary keepsake postcard and discover lesser-known facts and legends about the cavern to commemorate Leo Lambert’s incredible journey leading to the discovery of Ruby Falls. Tickets are only available online.

To purchase tickets, visit www.rubyfalls.com/things-to-do/ruby-falls-discovery-day/

According to Ruby Falls’ Public Relations Specialist, Jaclyn Lewis, Ruby Falls was discovered by accident. Ruby Falls is a cavern that sits on top of Lookout Mountain Cave.

The cave served as a campsite for Native Americans. During the Civil War it was used as a hospital and during prohibition it was frequently used by moonshiners. Researchers have even unearthed mammal bones dating back to the ice age.

Lookout Mountain Cave was sealed in 1905 by the Southern Railroad Company to build a railway tunnel. In 1928, chemist and cave explorer Leo Lambert worked to reopen the cave for tourism. While drilling the elevator shaft, he discovered a second cavern, where they discovered the 145-foot waterfall he named after his wife – Ruby.

For a long time, the elevator provided visitors with access to Ruby Falls and the lower cave, but Ruby Falls proved to be more popular. According to a recent Ruby Falls Facebook Page post this elevator has been updated many times, but it’s the same elevator shaft Lambert and his workers excavated in 1928.

In previous interviews with Lewis, she said the lower cave remained accessible to researchers until 2005 when the State of Tennessee's elevator inspectors required it to be sealed for safety reasons. The lower cave remains sealed to this day. The excavated limestone was used to build the castle, recently renovated and now called the Castle Café.

Ruby Falls Castle quickly became a popular social gathering hub with a fashionable tearoom by day, and at night, an upscale restaurant with live orchestra accompanied dinner dances.

During the depression, travel was considered a luxury few could afford and the $2 ticket for guided cave tours was out of reach for many families. The social offerings at the Castle and heavily discounted admission tickets helped keep Ruby Falls operational during this challenging era.

The Discovery Day tours on Dec. 30, 2025, with specially priced, select morning tours and complimentary keepsakes are limited. To ensure your $2 entry visit the website beginning Friday Dec. 19 at 10 a.m. to purchase tickets. Regular cave adventure tours are available. Prices are between $18.95 - $28.95 depending on the tour.

