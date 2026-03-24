Ruby Falls Launches Junior Caver Tour Underground Adventure For Young Explorers

Ruby Falls introduces the new Junior Caver Tour, an underground adventure that invites families with children to explore the science and stewardship of Lookout Mountain.

In this guided cave adventure, families see incredible ancient formations on the way to the waterfall and gain a deeper understanding of how caves form and why conservation matters.

Led by a senior-level guide and limited to a small group, this specialty tour is designed for families with children ages 4–10 who are curious about caves, geology, and the natural world.

Through engaging storytelling, young explorers and their parents are encouraged to ask questions, make observations, and create unforgettable memories together.

Families are welcome to bring their own flashlights to better see stunning cave formations and the water-etched limestone walls inside Lookout Mountain. Upon completing the tour, each child earns an official Junior Caver badge and a take-home activity sheet.

“Offering our young guests more opportunities to be curious, ask questions, and learn about cave conservation is central to Ruby Falls’ mission of inspiring extraordinary connections to nature through wonder and adventure,” said Hollie Baranick, Tours & Guest Experience Manager at Ruby Falls. “Junior Cavers are the next generation of geologists, conservationists, and cavers. Even at a young age, they are leaders who can share with others how important caves are and how we can work together to protect them.”

Children must be accompanied by an adult. Due to limited availability, purchasing tickets online several days in advance is strongly recommended. For more information about the Junior Caver Tour and to book tickets, visit www.RubyFalls.com or call (423) 821-2544.