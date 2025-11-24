Ruby Falls Transforms Into A Winter Wonderland Holiday Spectacular

Ruby Falls is being transformed into a winter wonderland of lights, Christmas trees, decorations and festive holiday treats. Enjoy the holiday magic beginning Nov. 28, through Dec. 24.

Ruby Falls' Jaclyn Lewis said visitors will be treated to thousands of lights twinkling brightly across the Village Plaza.

“We have a giant Christmas tree on the front plaza that is wonderful for photo opportunities, as well as just getting you in the holiday spirit,” she said. “The gift shop, castle, hospitality center and the outside of the castle are all decorated.”

Visitors can walk through the Forest of Wishes that connects the gift shop to the recently restored Castle Cafe.

“Along the way, there's a crafting table where you can make a holiday ornament,” Lewis said. “You can write your wish for Christmas on the ornament and hang it on one of the trees. You get to see what people are wishing for this year and some of the things that people wish for are really heartwarming.”

Enjoy iconic cave adventures, and stay for a casual meal, local craft beer, seasonal treats and hot cocoa by the original limestone fireplace at Castle Cafe.

Lewis said Santa Claus has plans to be at Ruby Falls on Nov. 28 from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Santa will return to Ruby Falls every Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. through Dec. 21.

“Guests can walk up to Santa, and they can take their pictures with him,” Lewis said. “He will be walking around the gift shop, Castle Café, and the plaza.”

Lewis said Holidays at Ruby Falls is an annual tradition. In 2021 the Ruby Falls team started another tradition of adding more lights and decorations each year.

“And they’ve really gone all out his year,” Lewis said.

Cave adventure tickets are sold online only, and visitors should purchase their tickets several days in advance online for best availability. Cave adventure prices vary depending on the type of cave adventure tour you select. Prices range from $18.95-$41.95

Cave adventure tickets are not required to enjoy the historic café and all the holiday decorations along the plaza, gift shop and hospitality center.

To buy tickets visit: www.rubyfalls.com/events/ruby-falls-christmas/.

Ruby Falls