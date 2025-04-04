Ruby Falls Voted Best Cave Adventure In Newsweek Readers' Choice

Newsweek announced Ruby Falls took top honors in the 2025 Readers’ Choice Awards for “Best Cave Adventure”.

The commendation was determined by online voting over a 28-day period and included 15 cave systems nominated by a panel of experts based on accessibility, beauty and uniqueness. The final top ten were ranked by popular vote.

Ruby Falls is home to the tallest underground waterfall open to the public in the United States. The park, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, offers guided tours of the cave, soaring ziplines, breathtaking views of the Cumberland Plateau, luxury treehouse lodging, and a historic castle with cozy café and private event venue.

Dedicated to cave conservation and environmental sustainability, Ruby Falls is the first attraction in the United States to earn certification from Green Globe and is recognized as a leader in tourism sustainability.

“We are honored to receive the distinction of Newsweek’s Best Cave Adventure,” said Hugh Morrow, president and CEO of Ruby Falls. “Lookout Mountain’s diverse ecosystem and the park’s unusual history create a unique blend of memorable experiences for guests. We look forward to continuing the tradition of fostering deep connections to nature.”

Ruby Falls topped the list of winners in the Newsweek Reader’s Choice voting, followed by:

Luray Caverns (Luray, Virginia)

Mammoth Cave National Park (Mammoth Cave, Kentucky)

Carlsbad Caverns (Carlsbad, New Mexico)

Bridal Cave and Thunder Mountain Park (Camdenton, Missouri)

Mark Twain Cave Complex (Hannibal, Missouri)

Natural Bridge Caverns (New Braunfels, Texas)

Kartchner Caverns State Park (Benson, Arizona)

Jewel Cave National Monument (Custer, South Dakota)

Wind Cave National Park (Hot Springs, South Dakota)

To view Newsweek’s official announcement, visit newsweek.com/readerschoice/best-cave-adventure-2025