NNH's Runway Remix Thrifted Fashion Show Returns To The Scenic City

Fans of Northside Neighborhood House’s award-winning thrift stores are in for a treat at the 2025 Runway Remix fashion show fundraiser, to be held at the Chattanooga Whiskey Event Hall on Friday, April 11, 2025, from 6:30PM to 9:00PM.

The event will feature local models sporting colorful styles sourced directly from the organization’s thrift stores and online boutique in a unique runway style fashion show supported by Producing Sponsor Volkswagen Group of America - Chattanooga with additional support from BlueCross BlueShield Tennessee Community Trust and others.

Following excitement from last year’s 100 Years of Women in Fashion thrifted runway show, Northside Neighborhood House announced the return of the event under a new name last fall with intentions of making the fundraiser bigger and better in their 101st year of service. With help from local fashion show stylist Chery Jordan and color specialist Darin Wright of Elea Blake Cosmetics, this year’s show will celebrate the beauty of color, showcasing vibrant styles found at the NNH Thrift Stores.

Guests can expect an evening filled with fashion and fun at the 2025 Runway Remix. With a full runway-style fashion show, specialty drinks, snacks, a “Purse Pull,” and a pop-up store from the agency’s online boutique, the event is sure to be a new Chattanooga favorite for thrifters and style enthusiasts.

“Our goal is to bring excitement and awareness to our exceptional thrift stores,” said Development Specialist Rachel Carroll. “By bringing in local community figures to model clothing from our stores, we want to celebrate sustainable fashion for all while raising support for neighbors in need!”

Tickets for the Runway Remix are $50 and include admission, drinks, antipasto, and small desserts. A limited number of VIP tickets are still available at $100 and provide a special experience with access to a VIP lounge area, champagne, a specialty drink, premiere seating, and a gift bag. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit nnhouse.org/events.