Santa Claus Arrives This Friday At Hamilton Place In Classic Holiday Tradition

Santa Claus will arrive at Hamilton Place on November 7th at 11am, where he will be celebrating the holiday season and hearing Christmas wishes at his workshop at Center Court next to lululemon.

“Visiting Santa is a time-honored tradition for families,” said Hamilton Place's Andrew Steele. “Children and adults alike look forward to having their photos taken and sharing their wish list him each year.”

After his big arrival, Santa will be available from Nov. 7 to Dec. 24 before he heads off for his holiday trek around the world.

“Hamilton Place is truly a one-stop shopping destination this Holiday Season,” Steele added. “In addition to the main attraction – SANTA – we’re excited to welcome many new retail offerings, along with shopper favorites for a unique experience.”

Santa will be at his Holidays Monday through Saturday from 11 am to 3 pm, 4 pm to 8 pm; and Sundays from noon to 3 pm and 3:30 pm to 5 pm.

Hamilton Place officials say they are thrilled to offer shoppers multiple Santa experiences this holiday season.

Visits are always free with photo packages available for purchase. Reserve your visit using their convenient online platform here Santa Photo Reservations

For more information on upcoming events, holiday music performances, holiday hours, Santa visits, and more, visit HamiltonPlace.com/store/santas_workshop