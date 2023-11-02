Santa Claus Is Coming To Hamilton Place On Friday, November 10th

Santa will make his grand arrival at Hamilton Place on November 10 at 11 a.m., where he’ll be celebrating the holiday season and hearing Christmas wishes at his workshop in center court.

“Visiting Santa is a time-honored tradition for families,” said Jason Heymann, Senior Marketing Director at Hamilton Place. “Children and adults alike look forward to having their photos taken and sharing their wish list each year.”

Hamilton Place is thrilled to offer visitors with multiple Santa experiences this holiday season. Reserve your visit using our convenient online platform here.

Santa will be available until December 24 before he heads off for his holiday trek around the world. Santa will be at his workshop in the mall Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.; Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.; and Sundays from noon to 3 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Visits are always free, and photo packages are available for purchase.