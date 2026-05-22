Saturday's Spring Frazier Festival Set To Take Over The North Shore

On Saturday, May 23rd, the North Shore’s community-focused Spring Frazier Festival will see Frazier Avenue transformed into a bustling street festival, taken over by multiple local vendors and makers lining the streets of the North Shore in Downtown Chattanooga.

The North Shore Merchants Collective hosts the event, and the main purpose of the festival is to bring people together along Frazier Avenue while celebrating the rich history and incredible local businesses of the North Shore neighborhood, including local artists and handmade vendors, several of which are scattered across Frazier Avenue.

It is recommended that folks park in the CARTA North Shore Garage lot or the Coolidge Park lot, because most of Frazier Avenue will be closed. Arriving early is also strongly encouraged.

The North Shore, and Frazier Avenue specifically, is one of my favorite go-to spots to spend an afternoon in the Scenic City. Coolidge Park has some of the best views of the river, and there is no shortage of amazing shops, eateries, and places to cool down and grab a sweet treat on a hot summer’s day.

I remember going to All Things Groovy as a child at their original store before they relocated, and then riding the carousel afterwards. Life felt limitless. There is so much nostalgia for so many others in the North Shore and all along Frazier Avenue, so to have a festival dedicated to supporting this unique and popular neighborhood in Chattanooga feels right and will bring extra foot traffic to support and boost the local economy.

In speaking with Geno Wallace, the president of the The North Shore Merchants Collective, about the festival and what people can expect that may not be listed online, he mentioned multiple unique experiences that people can look forward to.

“This free, family-friendly event will transform Frazier Avenue, from North Market Street to Delmont Street, into a lively pedestrian marketplace, bringing together 100 local vendors, neighborhood businesses, and the broader community for a full day of shopping and discovery.

The festival is a walkable, car-free street experience designed for exploration and connection to the North Shore community. Sidewalk activations include the Chattanooga Football Club’s “portable” soccer field, a Pilates mat demonstration with Club Pilates North Shore, “geode” cracking with Almanac Supply Co., and musical performances by local artist Andrew Witherspoon, featuring Yattie Westfield, along with in-store experiences from NorthShore shops.”

When asked about how important the festival is in spotlighting independent local businesses, artists, and makers, Geno mentioned that at its heart, the festival is about highlighting what makes North Shore so unique, all while bringing people together.

“As the president of the NorthShore Merchants Collective and a local business owner, the Frazier Festival is about celebrating what makes this neighborhood so unique, and it’s an opportunity to bring people together to support local makers, discover something new, and experience NorthShore at its most vibrant," he said.

"Rooted in the spirit of the season, the Spring 2026 Frazier Festival invites visitors to step into a bustling, open-air experience filled with fresh energy, creativity, and local flavor. The North Shore is filled with one-of-a-kind businesses owned by passionate locals who are dedicated to supporting small, local, and cool events spotlighting not only brick-and-mortar businesses but also local makers of all sizes.”

When asked about his plans for the Spring Frazier Festival in the following years, Geno suggested that there is no limit to the future vision of the festival.

“The sky is the limit when envisioning the future of the Frazier Festival and will be the catalyst in celebrating what makes Chattanooga’s North Shore so special.”

Spring Frazier Festival