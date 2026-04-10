Scenic City Burlesque Embraces Cabaret, Glamour, And Comedy

If you’re looking for a different type of workout, or an exciting way to celebrate a special occasion, it’s time to consider Scenic City Burlesque.

Relax, folks. This form of burlesque is not the tawdry striptease act many think it is.

True burlesque is a performance art featuring stylized striptease, cabaret, and satire, focusing on glamour, comedy, and audience interaction. It has evolved into a popular form of artistic self-expression.

It’s this art form Dorothy Demure embraces as she seeks to share this unique version of story-telling that combines everything she loves - theater, music, art, and costumes.

Demure founded Scenic City Burlesque and, for the past four years, the group has been entertaining the community while also offering pole fitness classes at her Hixson Pike studio.

I have an art background,” she said. “I have a master's degree in art, and art history and a minor in women's studies. We're all about female empowerment. That's what we base ourselves on.”

Demure started offering burlesque parties about 10 years ago with a friend.

“At first it was just bachelorette and birthday parties for ladies and to celebrate,” she said. “We still do birthday parties, bachelorette parties, divorce parties, girls’ night out parties and anything to celebrate women.”

Demure said there is a major misconception when it comes to burlesque.

“Burlesque is not striptease,” she said. “That's what everybody thinks it is. It is a part of it. But we focus more on the costume and storytelling. It's an amazing form of entertainment. It brings people together.”

She said Scenic City Burlesque has performed at several events and locations throughout the city. They also host performances at the studio so their fitness students can showcase their talents.

“We have surgeons, doctors., teachers, nurses and a variety of professionals,” she said. “So, when we host a student showcase, we invite their family and friends. Moms come to watch their daughters. Husbands come to watch their wives.”

The studio is another example of just how important art and creativity are at the forefront of the group. Brightly painted pink walls, large murals, ornate and vintage items, eclectic decorations all of which match Demure’s charismatic and outgoing personality.

“All of it's been thrifted and gifted,” she said. “Everything in this place came from Goodwill or the side of the road, or somebody's grandmama getting rid of stuff. Most of the murals were done by local artist Olivia Reckert. She came to the studio at the tail end of the COVID pandemic and started taking classes.”

Reckert painted several of the murals inside the expansive studio which Demure calls a safe space.

“This is our safe sanctuary place for women to hang out and do fitness and be creative and have a community,” she said.

The group does welcome men but most people who take her pole fitness class are women.

The entrance to the studio is set up for community gatherings.

“We have a book club, and we hold book club meetings,” she said about the front entrance. “And we have an art bar.”

She said the group is currently reading a book by a pioneer burlesque entertainer Gypsy Rose Lee.

“She was a burlesque dancer, but also an author,” she said. “She wrote a book called The G-String Murders. We will meet up at the end of April; we’ll discuss the book and then we're going to do a dance to her music.”

She compares her fitness class to Pilates, a full body workout that incorporates strength and flexibility.

“We call it Pole-lates where you use the pole to help you stretch,” she said.