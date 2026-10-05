Scenic City Sense Circus Coming To Downtown's Miller Park This Saturday

Something joyful, creative, and wildly sense-tingling is coming to Downtown Chattanooga.

Tee Cameron, a member of River City Company’s 2026 Emerging Producers cohort, will host the Scenic City Sense Circus at Miller Park on Saturday, October 10 from 3:00-6:00 p.m.

This free, circus-inspired event will explore the five senses through art, music, flavor, texture and more.

Scenic City Sense Circus will guide guests through a series of interactive sensory booths themed around the five senses. Each booth invites guests to explore how sight, sound, smell, taste, and touch connect to memory, emotion, place, and the way we experience the world around us.

Designed with accessibility, curiosity, and participation in mind, the event gives guests of different ages and sensory needs multiple ways to engage, whether they want to play, observe, reflect, or simply take in the atmosphere. In addition to these activities, attendees can expect a lineup of unique local makers, artists and food trucks, as well as live performers and circus-inspired surprises for all ages.

This event is produced through River City Company's Emerging Producers Program, which offers education, support and mentorship to up-and-coming event producers with a vision to create unique and diverse event experiences in downtown Chattanooga.

“I wanted to create something that feels playful and spectacular without requiring people to experience it in only one way. Scenic City Sense Circus is really about curiosity, connection, and paying attention to the ways our bodies help us experience a place. My hope is that people leave having had fun, but also noticing Chattanooga, themselves, and each other a little differently,” said Tee Cameron, Creator and Producer of Scenic City Sense Circus.

Event highlights include:

Interactive 5-senses booth experiences

Local makers, artists, vendors, and food trucks

Live performers and circus-inspired surprises

Playful activities for all ages

Scenic City Sense Circus is sponsored by River City Company, the Lyndhurst Foundation, Main Line Ink, EPB, Artsbuild, and BlueCross Blue Shield of Tennessee.

Scenic City Sense Circus